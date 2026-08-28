HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — An Indiana County jury found Ronald Lee Weiss guilty of first-degree murder Thursday evening following a four-day trial for the 1978 killing of 16-year-old Barbara Bruzda, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

According to prosecutors, Weiss faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. A federal district court previously vacated a prior conviction and death sentence against Weiss for the same charge, officials said.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 30, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators said Weiss bludgeoned Bruzda to death with a tire iron before dumping her body in a ditch.

“This is the second set of jurors who heard all of the facts in this horrific case and came to the identical conclusion: Ronald Lee Weiss is a cold-blooded killer,” Sunday said.

Sunday added that he hopes the verdict provides relief to Bruzda’s family and friends after decades of anguish.

According to evidence presented at trial, Weiss was among the last people seen with Bruzda in October 1978. The two played pool at a bar and attended a party together, prosecutors said.

Bruzda was found dead on March 20, 1979, in a ditch off a gravel road near the party location and Weiss’s home, according to authorities.

Witnesses testified that when Weiss returned home after the party, his vehicle was covered in blood, according to state officials.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice prosecuted the case.

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