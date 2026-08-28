PITTSBURGH, Pa. — After four hours of deliberation, on August 26, 2026, a federal jury in Pittsburgh found Jason Youngdahl guilty of two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, and one count of theft of government money, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

Youngdahl, 44, of Brockway, Pennsylvania, was tried before Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

The evidence presented during the day-and-a-half trial established that Youngdahl fraudulently obtained more than $540,000 from the United States Small Business Administration in Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), which were funds intended to provide small businesses with relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. Youngdahl fraudulently obtained loan funds on five different occasions, each time representing that he would use the money for the small business he operated when, in fact, he planned to and did use the funds for personal purchases, including a personal vehicle and residence.

“Jason Youngdahl’s conduct demonstrates a complete disregard for the law and is exactly the type of fraud that the Department of Justice is committed to combating through its national efforts,” said United States Attorney Rivetti. “This verdict recognizes and holds Youngdahl accountable for his greed and egregious criminal activity. Our office will continue working with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute opportunistic fraudsters who seek to enrich themselves through taxpayer-funded programs.”

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for January 26, 2027. The law provides for a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain from the offense, or both for each of the wire fraud counts, and up to 10 years in prison and a fine on each of the money laundering and theft of government money counts. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer L. Peresie and Morgan A. Camerlo prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Youngdahl.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division). The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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