Keystone School District is seeking a Sixth Grade Elementary Teacher for an immediate opening.
Math certification is preferred.
Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, resume, transcript, certificate, three Letters of Reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Ave.
Knox, PA 16232
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