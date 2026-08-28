Keystone School District is seeking a Sixth Grade Elementary Teacher for an immediate opening.

Math certification is preferred.

Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, resume, transcript, certificate, three Letters of Reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Ave.

Knox, PA 16232

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