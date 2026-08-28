CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Early DNA testing in the Penny Doe case didn’t give investigators the answer they needed. Years later, they turned to forensic genetic genealogy, which can use relatives’ DNA to help build a family line.

The search eventually pointed Pennsylvania State Police toward a living relative. Her DNA confirmed that the unidentified woman found in Monroe Township in 1990 was Windy Buchanan, a 19-year-old born in the Louisville, Kentucky area.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh said investigators had tried for decades to identify her. Fingerprints and missing-person comparisons didn’t get them there. They also circulated facial reconstructions and artist renderings. Welsh said every tip was followed up, and the Pennsylvania State Police ultimately ruled out more than 100 leads.

“Previously, there had been efforts with DNA, but the matching of that DNA could only go to an exact match of an individual who was already in a system,” Welsh said during Monday’s press conference.

That system is called CODIS, the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, which allows law enforcement to compare DNA from crime scenes, unidentified remains, and known individuals. For Penny Doe, CODIS could only help if Buchanan’s profile was already in the database because she’d previously given a DNA sample in a criminal case, or because her DNA had been collected from another crime scene. That was never likely. She was a 19-year-old from Kentucky with no known criminal record.

Forensic genetic genealogy changed the search. Instead of waiting for one exact match that would never come, investigators could look for relatives, including distant cousins. Genealogists then use shared DNA, public records, and family trees to work toward an identity.

CeCe Moore, one of the country’s best-known genetic genealogists, has described investigative genetic genealogy as a lead, not an answer. She has said the work is essentially an effort to “reverse-engineer someone’s biological identity” through family trees.

A genealogy lead still has to be confirmed through investigation. In Windy’s case, confirmation came from someone much closer than a distant cousin.

Welsh said Pennsylvania State Police and his office began discussing another DNA attempt after he took office and reviewed the case file. Trooper Randy Powell later identified possible funding through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, a federal grant program known as JAG.

Welsh said Powell had to present the facts of the case and apply more than once before the funding was approved in 2023. Pennsylvania State Police then partnered with Othram Labs for DNA extraction, which took place in March 2024.

Othram works with law enforcement, medical examiners, and other agencies on forensic DNA cases. For Penny Doe, the job was to extract usable DNA from forensic evidence and build a profile that could be used for genealogy research.

Welsh said data from Penny Doe’s remains went to Trooper Jeffrey Baney of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Baney used specialized training to develop a family tree from the extracted DNA and genealogy databases.

“You can now do the genetic genealogy to be able to trace back that information to a family member,” Welsh noted.

Baney’s research led investigators to the woman who appeared to be Penny Doe’s sister. Trooper Baney and then-Trooper Josh Bauer contacted her, Welsh said. She told them she had a sister who had gone missing around the same time Penny Doe was found.

Investigators asked her to submit DNA for comparison. It matched.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Penny Doe has a name,” Welsh said at Monday’s press conference. “Penny Doe is Windy Buchanan.”

The identification resolved the mystery that began on July 22, 1990, when Buchanan’s body was found in Monroe Township. It didn’t solve her murder.

Welsh said the case remains an active homicide investigation. He said some information still can’t be released because investigators need to preserve details they can use to test future tips.

Anyone with information about Windy Buchanan or her case can call the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-226-1710. Trooper Stephanie Lindenmuth is now assigned to the case.

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