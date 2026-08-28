CLEARFIELD — The work began in the spring, continued through the rain and heat of summer, including putting in extra effort during Heat Week, and now, the time has arrived to put that effort on the field for real.

Another season on the gridiron has come, and for Clearfield, it means the Bison Sports Complex will be filled with fans, family, coaches and players alike all clad in red and black. It’s a time of year many look forward to when the prior season comes to a close, and even before the college and pro teams see their season end. Clearfield faithful know the team they support every week expects them to be on top at the end of 48 minutes, and the 2026 campaign is loaded up in hopes of doing exactly that for 10 weeks.

The fourth season under head coach Myles Caragein is the first which whether it’s a player’s first year, or fourth, the only head coach they will have seen is Caragein. The senior class for this year is coming in with an impressive 28-9 record, including an undefeated regular season in 2024.

Last year, the then-junior class was part of an 8-4 campaign that saw the Bison finish for the first time in many years as runner-up in District IX, as the Punxsutawney Chucks ended the Bison season in a 28-8 final that saw Clearfield overwhelmed. Even with the unfortunate end to the year, the season was another for the books, as Clearfield put up almost 4000 yards of offense, turned the ball over just 11 times, and found the end zone 40 times over the course of 12 games.

However, a majority of those that were part of that season have since graduated and gone on to bigger dreams. Players like Xavier Curry, Colton Ryan, O’Brian Owens and Cooper Broad were part of that dynamic offense.

Defensively, Caragein described his team as “relentless,” and for good reason. Recording 622 tackles, 48 of them for lost yardage, and 13.5 sacks made the 2025 season very special for all involved.

That’s what Clearfield did a season ago, and trying to meet or exceed those numbers is something that is a tough task with a strong schedule of Laurel Highlands opponents. Let’s break it down.

Clearfield returns 12 players from last year’s team as letterman in 2025. FRONT: Jayce Brothers, Demetri Vitullo, Bo Aveni, Noah Troxell, Brett Fletcher, Elijah Glunt, Spencer Rosinsky. BACK: Ryan Ludwig, Connor Custaney, head coach Myles Caragein, Matthew Peace, Timmy Taylor, Brayden Wills.

Bison Offense

The majority of questions heading into this season, as stated before, is that so many players at the skill position either in the backfield, outside, or under center graduated in June. Clearfield lost its two-year signal caller in Curry, its leading rusher in Ryan, and its leading receiver in Broad. Also lost to graduation was Owens, who had a strong season in the backfield and even spent time as backup quarterback. Combined, the three accounted for 54 touchdowns.

In order to do so, they are turning to a familiar face on the Bison baseball field, and a pair of juniors that are capable of carrying the load.

“Brett (Fletcher), Jayce (Brothers) and Ryan Ludwig have all done great with the running back position during the summer,” Caragein said. “Ludwig has also proven to be valuable at the fullback position.”

Replacing Curry is no easy task, as he threw for over 1200 yards, ran for another 674, and accounted for 14 total scores.

Caragein noted that this year, taking the snaps at quarterback will be Bo Aveni, who was the starter last season on the junior varsity. Aveni can say he had a perfect year at quarterback last season, as his lone pass attempt was caught for 59 yards. He also did make yardage on the ground, so there is experience at the position.

What is an advantage for Clearfield is that they have experience on the outside returning for this season. Then-sophomore, Elijah Glunt, proved to be a reliable target with 14 receptions last year for 207 yards, third just behind both Broad and Ryan.

Being able to protect Aveni is one thing that is also important this season, with Clearfield also having to replace three on the offensive line in Austin Fenton, Nick Flood and Ben Chimenti. What is an advantage is there is a lot of depth on the team when it comes to protecting up front, and historically Clearfield has always been a strong team on the line. This season should be no exception.

Bison Defense

“It starts up front. It starts with the line. They have to dominate the line of scrimmage and set the tone for the game,” said Caragein when talking about what the “Bend, don’t break” mentality has been for the Bison since he took the helm.

Nothing can be more truthful to describe that mindset than what the Bison defense was last season. Often referred to as “relentless” each week of the season, Clearfield is already loaded up on defense with some returning players.

Despite losing guys like Cash Diehl and Bryndin Chamberlin, along with Ryan and others, there is a lot of talent back on the Bison squad for 2026 that proved themselves to be quite valuable. Returning this year that were part of that relentless defense include Ludwig, Glunt, Matt Peace, Timmy Taylor, and Brayden Wills.

Wills returns this year after leading the team in sacks (4) a year ago, part of a team that forced 17 turnovers. Wills and Ludwig also were part of those turnovers, each recovering a fumble.

What is most valuable for the Bison defense this year, aside from the returning players, is the familiarity with the system, and the leadership that those with playing experience last season. There is no substitute for being on that field, and knowing what the opposition, and that possibly will pay dividends as the season moves forward.

As stated before, this season is the fourth that Caragein has been the lead man on the headset. Since taking over following Tim Janocko’s retirement, it’s felt like a different team and different mentality with the team. But, in 2023, his first season at the helm, only one class on the varsity squad could say that they were only coached by Caragein. This year, every class from freshmen to seniors has that designation, and it’s not been lost on the Bison coach.

“Coach Janocko was a great coach, and I learned a lot from him,” Caragein said. “I took what he taught me and blended it with my own style.”

The wait is nearly over, and the time to take all the work put in on the practice field, in the weight room, in the gym, and all the hours studying film now get applied to the field. Week one for the Bison this season is not happening on their home field but instead will be a trip south as they will head to Bellwood to do battle against the Blue Devils. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

2026 Clearfield Bison Roster

Players listed in bold are returning lettermen.

SENIORS: Cerik Ceprish, Jayce Brothers, Tyler Hockenberry, Cole Baughman, David Magnuson, Jackson Shugarts, Jarrin Witherite, Alex Cummings, Ryan Ludwig, Aiden Millinder, Haden McCracken, Brayden Wills, Tucker Scott

JUNIORS: Elijah Glunt, Bo Aveni, Brett Fletcher, Zach Porter, Noah Troxell, Dominic Natoli, Demitri Vitullo, Matthew Peace, Colby Custaney, Zayne Dunsmore, Timmy Taylor, Peter Magnuson, Connor Custaney, Lawson Coolbaugh

SOPHOMORES: Ethan Coudriet, Dalton Ward, Paxton Parada, Spencer Rosinsky, Jack Dale, Trae McCoy, Jaxson Adams, Naethan Moye, Tyler Canter, Curtis Martell, Evan Witherite

FRESHMEN: Dylan Putt, Curtis Putt, Colten Shannon, Dylan Foust, Cooper Stone, Tucker Bloom, JT Natoli, Eric Witherite, Andrew Wriglesworth, Silas Dick, Gunner Duckett, Cruise Kerr, Skylar Trojanovich, Ubay Muhammad, Jasper Bailey

2026 Clearfield Bison Schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m.

August

29: at Bellwood-Antis

September

4: BEDFORD

11: at Philipsburg-Osceola

18: BELLEFONTE

25: at Huntingdon

October

2: at Penns Valley

9: BALD EAGLE AREA

16: SOMERSET

23: BISHOP GUILFOYLE

30: at TBA*

*Laurel Highlands crossover