BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — As the United States and the world mark the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Historic Brookville, Inc. will commemorate the events locally with the area premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, Sept. 10–12 at the Brookville Area High School auditorium.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. each night, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 12. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for students.

Reserved seating is available by purchasing tickets online at cur8.com/projects/CFA2026. Hover over the show poster and click BUY TICKETS.

Tickets will also be available at the door before each performance, but those tickets will be for general admission seating. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the door.

Come From Away tells the true story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, and 7,000 airline passengers stranded there after U.S. airspace was closed following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. As dozens of planes were diverted to Newfoundland, the people of Gander and surrounding communities opened their homes and hearts to thousands of strangers, offering an extraordinary display of hospitality and compassion during one of the darkest moments in recent history.

The show runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes and is performed without an intermission. It contains some mature language and themes and is recommended for ages 13 and older, or for younger patrons accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The production is being directed by Chris Taylor, a Brookville resident and veteran English and theatre teacher at DuBois Area High School. Taylor has performed in or directed more than 75 productions during his 30 years in theatre, with credits in Virginia and New York, as well as at Clarion University, The Reitz Theater, and the Sawmill Theater for the Arts in Pennsylvania.

Plans to bring Come From Away to the area have been in the works for years, but could not move forward until production rights were released to the general public by Music Theatre International. Historic Brookville, Inc. is providing the financial backing for the production.

“I’ve talked with my friends and colleagues about bringing this to our area for probably the last five or six years,” Taylor said. “Although it debuted on Broadway in 2017, local or regional performances have been highly restricted because of many successful tours and the Broadway run. When I got an email from the company that it was finally available, I applied within an hour, literally.”

That quick submission allowed Historic Brookville to gain exclusivity. According to the Music Theatre International website listing of upcoming productions throughout the world, the Brookville performances are currently the only scheduled ones within a 50-mile radius for at least a year.

Taylor understands the responsibility that comes with that distinction.

“That makes this a very special endeavor, and it also puts some pressure on us as a team to do the best job we can in bringing this to life,” he said. “For many in our area, it may be their only chance to ever see a production of this impactful show. When you add in the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of 9/11? Wow! Believe me, we all understand the gravity of what is in our hands.”

The production brings together an experienced cast of performers and musicians from Clarion, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties. Several professional singers, actors, and musicians join highly skilled community performers in the ensemble cast of 14.

Through subtle costume, accent, and physical changes, those 14 actors portray more than 50 characters over the course of the performance, often switching identities in a matter of seconds. The characters range from residents of Newfoundland to travelers arriving from Texas, Los Angeles, Egypt, France, England, and elsewhere around the world.

“This is the most professional ‘community theatre’ cast I think I’ve ever been involved in,” Taylor said. “Those who are frequent patrons of theatre in DuBois, Brookville, Clarion, and Franklin will likely see a few familiar faces.”

Taylor is also performing in the show as Oz, a local police officer, while his wife, Kristie Taylor, a teacher at Brookville High School, joins the cast as Beulah, who works at the local school in Gander.

Clarion resident Bret Sloan is Claude, the mayor of Gander, and his wife, Janelle Chambers, performs as Bonnie, the head of the local chapter of the SPCA. DuBois teachers and spouses Rebecca and Joe Sensor are involved as Beverly, a pilot of one of the diverted planes, and the production’s musical director, respectively.

Brookville High School choir director Meagan Shaw plays Diane, a divorced mother from Texas who begins to fall for a businessman from England named Nick, played by DuBois Area High School teacher Todd Shindledecker. Fellow DuBois teacher Mandi Bell portrays Hannah, a mother diverted to Newfoundland who is desperately awaiting news about her New York firefighter son.

Brockway High School choir director Ryan Carter plays Kevin T., while Zach Covington of Covington Performing Arts in Clarion portrays his partner, Kevin J. The pair must deal with their own fears and the strain placed on their relationship by the sudden diversion.

Addison Love, a senior at DuBois Area High School, is Janice Mosher, a television reporter thrown into the chaos on her first day on the job. Mickey Truman of Sigel and Joseph Croskey of Clarion round out the ensemble cast as Annette and Captain Bristol, respectively.

The band has a distinctly local feel as well. Clearfield resident Brent Register, a retired Clarion University music professor, plays various traditional whistles for the show, while Joe Lehr and Rob Gardner, both of Brookville, cover guitars and bass. DuBois seniors Ian Jay on mandolin and William Penvose as alternate percussionist are also involved. Tara Blake, a Brookville resident and Kane School District teacher, plays fiddle.

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