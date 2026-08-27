CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram is highlighting the new 2026 Ram models still available on the lot, each offering strong performance features and long‑term value for truck shoppers.

The 2026 Rams feature an active exhaust that delivers a deeper, more aggressive tone, giving the truck a bold presence on the road. They also offer the 5.7L Hemi, providing the V8 power many drivers prefer. One of the remaining trucks stands out with a sharp green exterior that’s been catching shoppers’ attention.

This month, buyers can take advantage of a 12% discount, totaling over $7,900 off select Ram trucks through the end of the month. The 2026 models also include a 10‑year, 100,000‑mile powertrain warranty, offering extended coverage that stands out in today’s truck market.

Key highlights:

Active exhaust with a deeper, more aggressive tone

5.7L Hemi for strong V8 performance

12% savings—over $7,900 off this month

10‑year/100,000‑mile warranty included on 2026 Rams

Drivers can stop by Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram to check out the remaining 2026 Rams on the lot and take advantage of the current month‑end savings.

Clarion Ford

1305 East Main Street, Clarion, PA

(814) 226‑9550

www.ClarionFord.com

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