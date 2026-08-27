NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host Brookville author John Pozza for a presentation on Fred Rogers on Monday, September 14.

The free program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the society’s museum, located at 301 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, and is open to the public.

Pozza will discuss local connections to Rogers while sharing passages from his book, “Conversations on the Neighborhood: Fred Rogers’ Lasting Legacy.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear a cardigan sweater in recognition of the sweaters Rogers famously wore on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Pozza’s book examines Rogers’ influence on early childhood development, self-esteem and acceptance through interviews with five people closely connected to his work.

Those featured include William Isler, former CEO of Fred Rogers Productions; Maxwell King, author of “The Good Neighbor”; Karen Struble Myers, former director of development at the Fred Rogers Center; Dr. Dana Winters, former executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute; and Clarion native Margy Whitmer, an original producer of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” at WQED in Pittsburgh.

Through the interviews, the book examines Rogers’ work with child development experts and his approach to teaching children about tolerance and emotional resilience.

Pozza will have copies of the book available for purchase and will hold a book signing during the event.

He is also the author of the memoir “Was Anybody Really Listening?

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