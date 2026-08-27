HARRISBURG, Pa – The Pennsylvania Game Commission reminds hunters that opening day for Pennsylvania’s 2026-27 hunting seasons is Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, marking the beginning of statewide seasons for both Canada goose and mourning doves. The agency has also upgraded its online mapping center to enhance user experience for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

“For hunters, we’re entering the best time of the year,” said Game Commission Executive Director Stephen Smith. “The early season is upon us, marking the beginning of the new license year, a time when hunters across the state are making plans and preparing for all our exciting seasons ahead. On behalf of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, we wish all hunters a safe and successful year ahead.”

The upgraded mapping center offers a cleaner, more user-friendly interface; faster access to maps and information; live data from authoritative agency sources; improved search, navigation, and overall performance. This platform is available on the agency’s website and will continue to grow as new features and datasets become available.

“Most of us have become very reliant on our smartphones, especially when it comes to maps, so we wanted to ensure our enhanced mapping tool had better mobile functionality,” added Smith. “Beyond that, it’s a more streamlined tool with better search capabilities, updated symbols for map layers, and more. Updates will continue to be added throughout the fall.”

The Canada goose season runs Sept. 1-25 in both the Resident Population Zone and the Atlantic Population Zone. Hunters are reminded that in western Crawford County and northwestern Mercer County, the season runs from Sept. 1-12, with a daily limit of one and a possession limit of three. In the Atlantic Population Zone, the daily limit is eight, with a possession limit of 24.

The mourning dove season begins Sept. 1 and continues through Nov. 27, 2026. The daily bag limit is 15 doves, with a possession limit of 45. The Game Commission has prepared more than 80 managed dove fields on state game lands to enhance hunting opportunities.

As a reminder, Sunday hunting is prohibited for migratory game birds, including waterfowl, doves, and woodcock, throughout the 2026-27 license year.

Licensed junior and mentored youth hunters can hunt ducks, mergansers, coots, gallinules, Canada geese, and brant statewide during a special Youth Day on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. All waterfowl hunting licensing requirements apply.

Hunting dogs are common partners in both dove and goose fields and are a valuable investment for many hunters. The Game Commission reminds hunters that in Pennsylvania, licensing your dog is required and can be helpful if a dog gets lost or separated while hunting. Visit www.pa.gov/doglicense to learn more.

The Game Commission is also alerting hunters that its current mobile app has been deactivated. The agency’s new “HuntFishPA” mobile app will be managed in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to provide a digital one-stop shop for hunters and anglers. The new app is expected to launch in 2027.

The Game Commission manages and protects wildlife and their habitats while promoting hunting and trapping for current and future generations. Those seeking information – including license requirements, laws, regulations, and more – pertaining to the upcoming hunting seasons can reference the 2026-27 Hunting & Trapping Digest or visit www.pa.gov/pgc.