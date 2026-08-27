SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A New York man faces multiple felony charges after state police reported he scammed a Snyder Township resident out of $25,600 in cash during a fraudulent online scheme in July.

According to court documents filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office, state police charged a 22-year-old man from Jamaica, New York — identified only by the last name Shubham, as the man’s first name is unknown — with the following offenses:

Theft by Deception — False Impression, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Felony 3

Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois said the incident began when the victim received a spam message on her tablet. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim then communicated with an individual by phone and through an application called “helpnow247.top.”

The criminal complaint states the victim agreed to withdraw $25,600 from her bank account on July 2. According to police, the scammer instructed the victim to place the cash inside a shoebox covered with tape.

On July 3, the victim met Shubham near the intersection of Galusha Road and State Route 28 in Snyder Township to hand over the box of cash, according to the affidavit. State police said the victim’s husband grew suspicious, accompanied her to the cash exchange, and took three photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

According to the complaint, police reviewed the photographs and identified the vehicle as a 2022 Honda Accord registered to Shubham under a New York license plate. State police said license plate readers tracked the vehicle at multiple locations across Pennsylvania on July 3.

Investigators confirmed Shubham’s identity on August 25 using New York driver’s license records, according to the affidavit.

Court records indicate a preliminary hearing for Shubham has not yet been scheduled.

The post New York Man Accused of Stealing $25,600 from Jefferson County Woman in Taped Shoebox Cash Scam appeared first on exploreJefferson.