STATE COLLEGE, PA – People across the Pennsylvania Wilds deeply value local news, and they want more of it. That is the key takeaway of a report released today by Press Forward Pennsylvania Wilds, a local chapter of the national Press Forward movement to support local news, housed at the Centre Foundation.

The study is the product of a year-long community listening and research campaign that included in-person conversations, focus groups, a survey, and individual outreach, reaching more than 2,000 residents across nine counties– Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, and Tioga. Click here to read the report or visit canva.link/pressforwardpawildsreport

Joy Vincent-Killian, Director of Press Forward Pennsylvania Wilds, traveled approximately 2,100 miles throughout the region in 2025 and 2026, visiting farmers markets, local businesses, and media outlets. “People know what the problem is, and they know what the solution is. They want more local news coverage so they can stay connected and informed about what’s happening in their communities,” she said.

At a time when local newspapers are closing and cutting back — here and elsewhere across the country — residents say they want local news outlets to get the support they need to provide essential information about local government and connect people, resources, and opportunities in local communities.

ABOUT PRESS FORWARD PENNSYLVANIA WILDS

Press Forward is a national initiative to strengthen local news and ensure communities have access to reliable news and trusted information. Press Forward is a non-partisan organization funded by a coalition of national philanthropic foundations. You can find more about the project at pressforward.news.

Press Forward Pennsylvania Wilds is one of more than 40 local chapters nationwide, each pooling local resources to support local reporters, expand local news coverage, and help residents stay informed and connected. The Centre Foundation launched the regional chapter in August 2025 with a $1 million five-year grant from the Knight Foundation.

By mobilizing philanthropy and community voices, the chapter aims to:

● Support local reporters and emerging journalists

● Build sustainable funding for local media

● Fill critical gaps of reporter coverage across nine counties

● Strengthen rural places with access to reliable, relevant local information

● Expand local voices and community success stories.

A key aspect of the chapter’s work is raising money to build lasting support. Press Forward PA Wilds is leading a $400,000 local match campaign to establish an endowment dedicated to sustaining local news. Knight’s investment has helped launch this work. Its purpose is to catalyze innovation — not sustain it indefinitely.

“The future of local news in our region will ultimately depend on local leadership, residents, and local philanthropy,” Vincent-Killian says. “Our community now has the opportunity to build on this early momentum and create something that lasts.”

KEY FINDINGS

One of the chapter’s first steps has been to understand what news and information people in the PA Wilds currently have, which sources they trust, and what they need. By listening to communities and identifying stories that go untold, Press Forward PA Wilds is bridging the gap between residents, journalists, and donors, building momentum to strengthen trust, amplify local voices, and build a more sustainable, community-led news ecosystem across the region.

Vincent-Killian partnered with Branchhead Consulting to design and implement the survey and compile this report, with generous support from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

This mixed-methods study combines in-person conversations and focus groups conducted over a nine-month period with a survey of 804 residents conducted in April and May of 2026.

Understanding that life in rural communities is different than in State College, the research team compared results from Centre County with those from the other, more rural communities.

● Residents find it harder to get news about their neighborhoods, towns, counties and the state than national or international news. That difficulty is greater for Centre County residents, 42% of whom said it was difficult to find information about their neighborhood and 33% of whom said it was difficult to find information about their city or town, compared to 25% and 23% respectively for rural county residents.

● Word-of-mouth is the most popular source of local news for residents in all counties, cited by 68% of Centre County residents and 71% of rural residents.

● Centre County residents are more likely to turn to digital news sources (63%) and radio (36%), while rural residents are more likely to turn to newspapers (55%), online groups (56%), community organizations (25%), local businesses(33%), and faith communities (22%).

● Broadband access is a concern for many rural residents. Approximately 80% of all residents say they use cell phones to access the internet. Centre County residents are more likely to subscribe to wired broadband at home while rural residents are more likely to rely on satellite internet service, and 14% of rural residents said they use dial-up at home.

● When asked about which topics are important to them, more than half of survey respondents said the weather, the environment (including conservation, air and water quality, and sanitation) — the topic was cited by 58% of Centre County residents and 51% of rural — and access to health care (50% of Centre County and 58% of rural

residents). More than half of rural residents (54%) said crime and public safety are important, compared to 42% among Centre County residents.

● Residents said they’re most dissatisfied with information available about changes in state law or policy (40% of Centre County and 37% of rural) and about crimes that occur nearby (29% of Centre County and 35% of rural), while rural residents were more dissatisfied with information about how to report a problem with roads and streetlights (33% of rural residents versus 24% of Centre County).

● When asked what they want to know about local government, people in all areas said they want to know about what elected officials are doing to solve problems, how tax money is being spent, and candidates’ records and positions to guide voting choices.

Here are themes that emerged, with characteristic quotations and relevant facts.

Worry over the loss of local news: In focus groups and other community conversations, people expressed concern about the loss and potential loss of local news sources in the region.

In 2025, the region lost two longtime newspapers — The Renovo Record in Clinton County and The Johnsonburg Press in Elk County. Four other newspapers have in the past year reduced the frequency of publication from six days per week to three.

“Remove the paywalls. Help the Clearfield Progress and Philipsburg Journal.” — Centre County focus group participant

“Save the Echo and keep it around.” — Cameron County focus group participant “Fund news so it is free. Everyone needs access.” — Centre County focus group participant

“Staff these small rural radio stations in the country. Staff current newsrooms, broadcast and online.” — Ag Progress event focus group participant

“We need to support traditional arenas of news. If we let them atrophy, we can’t get them back, like the rail system or rural hospital.” — McKean County focus group participant

During the research period, public radio outlet WPSU was in limbo, causing worry that the broadcast outlet with the greatest reach across the region could go dark. While a deal was struck to keep WPSU on the air by transferring ownership to WHYY, public response to the crisis demonstrates how vital that outlet is for local residents.

“The WPSU cuts are breaking my heart.” — Potter County focus group participant

Challenges and opportunities for local media outlets: While there are more than 40 local newspapers, radio, and digital news outlets across the region, they exist in a precarious state due in large part to the economic forces on local media outlets that depend on advertising revenue.

“Trying to cultivate revenue through our digital platforms has proved challenging.” — local media leader

The research team counted 14 local newspapers that are chain-owned, and only four that are locally owned, which contributes to uncertainty about those outlets’ future given national trends in chain ownership. Local news publishers told the researchers that their outlets rely on advertising and that they could use support in developing new revenue streams, doing audience research, and developing an audience development strategy. Meanwhile, there are a handful of local startups and some strong examples of locally owned radio outlets.

Press Forward PA Wilds has created a publicly viewable online database of more than 50 news outlets across the region, which can be accessed at bit.ly/PAWildsmedia. Readers can submit an addition, update, or correction, by emailing pressforward@centrefoundation.org

Community priorities for local news coverage: Coverage of local government is a high priority for residents, as is the urgent problem of lack of access to health care and the challenges facing small-town businesses and rural areas. People want solutions-oriented coverage that helps them see what’s working and what the community can do to address these challenges.

“We need more reporters so they can go to our school board meetings and borough council meetings.” — McKean County focus group participant

“Publish the school board meetings, political candidates, with specific issues, not talking heads. I want more ballot news.” — Wellsboro focus group participant

“I would like to know more about emergency management plans and community safety information.” — Elk County survey respondents

People expressed appreciation and need for community news like high school sports coverage, obituaries, and features about local businesses. The economic wellbeing of local media is intimately connected to that of the local community as a whole.

“I want to see local happenings, community achievements. My grandson is a cross country runner and there is no recognition when he wins.” – Centre County focus group participant

Civic engagement and political identity: The survey included questions about civic engagement and political identity and found that PA Wilds residents are civically engaged and independent-minded. More than half of all residents said they had volunteered in the past year, and one third said they volunteer with a church or faith community and/or attended a town hall or public forum.

Given the option, 29% of respondents chose to describe their political views as something other than “Republican” or “Democrat.” Rural residents were at least as likely as urban residents to choose “independent” or some other option to describe themselves. Qualitative responses paint a nuanced picture of how people think about the role of local government in their lives, the values that drive them, and the ways they contribute to civic life.

“We have lost our foothold on what our nation has built: democracy for the people and by the people. Local news needs to reflect that. As does all media in our country.” — McKean County survey respondent

Local news and civic information travel through community groups, congregations, and other word-of-mouth sources, so the Press Forward PA Wilds chapter will keep in mind these viewpoints on local politics and civic engagement while moving toward solutions.

NEXT STEPS FOR PRESS FORWARD PENNSYLVANIA WILDS

This study is one aspect of the work of a Press Forward chapter. Press Forward PA Wilds will now share the results of the research with the community at large to gather input and devise a strategy for empowering local journalists and local residents, filling critical news coverage gaps, and building a more sustainable future for local news in the region. The chapter will continue piloting solutions through grantmaking. So far, the chapter has funded:

● A high school reporting initiative to provide coverage of high school sports. Students from six local high schools produced a total of 78 articles for local news outlets last spring.

● A high school intern for local news for Priority Media in DuBois, who will report on municipal meetings and other local topics for the company’s radio and digital outlets.

● Small grants to fill needs for basic technology at a handful of local newsrooms.

Press Forward PA Wilds is now raising $400,000 in local funds to unlock additional funding from the Knight Foundation. Donations will be matched 1-to-1. To donate or learn more, visit bit.ly/PFPAWildsgive