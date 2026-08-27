CLEARFIELD, PA– Local law enforcement officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C Clearfield and Clearfield Regional Police Department along with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation are making plans for the 3rd annual Clearfield Shop with a Cop Event.

To make the event a success and cover costs for children to participate in Shop with a Cop, local law enforcement is reaching out seeking donations from the community. Trooper Kem Parada of Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C Clearfield, Chief Julie Curry of Clearfield Regional Police Department and Mark McCracken of the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation are coordinating the effort on behalf of local officers.

Clearfield WalMart also partners by hosting the joint event for Shop with a Cop / Shop with a Hero in addition to providing snacks and prizes for the participants.

In the first two years of the local Shop with a Cop program, officers were able to partner up with area children to provide almost $4,000 in shopping purchases.

CCCF Executive Director McCracken said, “It is inspiring to watch the interaction between the children and the officers during the shopping experience. It is also interesting to see what the kids bring up in their shopping carts. While you would expect toys, electronic games or technology items, many of the kids also select clothing, school supplies, food and daily necessities during their shopping experience.”

Trooper Parada explained, “We work with local child service agencies to identify area children with special needs or ones who will benefit from having a special Christmas holiday shopping experience. This year, depending on the level of support and donations we receive, we are looking to raise the amount for each child’s shopping experience from $150 to $200 to adjust for rising costs and economic conditions.”

Modeled off other national programs, the main goal of Shop with a Cop is to provide a Christmas shopping experience for children in financial need or those who have other special needs. The positive long-term outcome in matching a child with a local law enforcement officer for a Christmas shopping experience is to build a relationship of trust between law enforcement, the child and their family members.

Chief Curry said, “Once a kid has a positive experience with one of our officers and gets to know them personally, if they have a problem or are in trouble later on, they will be comfortable contacting an officer for help and advice.” Trooper Parada added “We want the kids and their family to see that police officers aren’t someone they should be afraid of or intimidated by, but are friendly, approachable and ready to help.”

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, a registered 501c3 organization, is responsible for accepting, processing and maintaining all financial donations for Shop with a Cop. All donors to the Shop with a Cop fund will receive an acknowledgment letter allowing them to claim a charitable deduction on their annual tax return.

Donation checks to help fund the 2026 Shop with a Cop event made payable to “CCCF – Shop with a Cop Fund” can be mailed to: Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830 or online donations via credit card can be made at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org by clicking the link “DONATE TO SHOP WITH A COP FUND” found at the top of the webpage. Online donations will be processed through a secure PayPal account. W

ith the plan to increase the shopping amount this year from $150 to $200 per child this year, the donation to fully sponsor one child’s shopping experience is $200. Smaller donations will be combined together with available earnings from the CCCF Shop with a Cop endowment fund to help pay for each individual child’s shopping experience. Any questions about the program can be emailed to cccfexecdir@outlook.com