Lavonne “Bonnie” Cherubini has passed away August 25, 2026, and has been welcomed into heaven into the loving arms of her husband Ray and beautiful daughter Brenda.

Bonnie was the last and youngest member of her 12 sibling family. She was the daughter of Bessie (Starr) Thompson Himes and Christy Himes.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her adored grandchildren, Nick and Clay (Johanna) and their sweet dog Nellie.

Together with all her family, they enjoyed picnics at Parker Dam, Cook Forest, Lake Erie, skiing at Holiday Valley, many years of fishing in Canada, parties, playing cards and of course many holiday meals.

Bonnie was employed at Brockway Glass for eight years and Brockway Pressed Metals for 23 years alongside her husband Ray.

She was a member of the Brockway Basketball Booster Club, Horton Lioness Club, Holiday Valley Ski Club, Red Hat Society and family and friend card clubs.

Bonnie leaves behind a legacy of hard work, family values, and a giving heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m., with Rev. David Nagele officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday September 1 at 3 p.m. in St. Tobias Cemetery, also in Brockway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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