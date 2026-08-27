JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — According to court records filed in Jefferson County, three individuals are facing charges following recent incidents including criminal mischief and harassment.

Harassment Charge Filed in Ringgold Township

According to court documents, a 41-year-old Mayport woman was charged with summary harassment involving subjecting another person to physical contact.

Court records indicate the alleged offense occurred on August 24 in Ringgold Township. Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police filed the citation on August 26 through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

The case remains active and is awaiting a plea, according to court records.

Brookville Man Charged With Harassment

In a separate case, a 20-year-old Brookville man was charged with summary harassment involving subjecting another person to physical contact.

According to court documents, the alleged offense occurred on August 23 in Oliver Township.

PSP Punxsutawney filed the citation on August 26 through Judge Mizerock’s office. The case also remains active and is awaiting a plea.

Winslow Township Criminal Mischief Case

A 40-year-old Sykesville man was charged with summary criminal mischief involving damage to property, according to recent court filings.

Court records indicate the alleged offense occurred on July 29 in Winslow Township.

State police from the DuBois barracks filed the citation on August 25 through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office. A summons was issued on August 26, and the case is awaiting a plea.

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