CLEARFIELD,PA– The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 812 and the Clearfield Community Pool came together Friday, August 21, for a special Back to School Celebration, providing local children and families with a day of free swimming, games, prizes and school supplies.

F.O.E. 812 sponsored a free admission day at the Clearfield Community Pool, allowing area families to enjoy the pool at no cost. As part of the celebration, nearly 200 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies were distributed to children in attendance.

Members of both the F.O.E. 812 Aerie and Auxiliary were on hand throughout the event to distribute the backpacks and interact with the children. They were joined by multiple members of the Pennsylvania State Police, the Clearfield Regional Police Department, and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, who helped make the event a memorable experience for the community.

The Clearfield Community Pool also organized numerous games and activities for children throughout the day, with a wide variety of prizes available.

According to CCP Operations Manager Tristen Buck, the event was a tremendous success, drawing hundreds of people from throughout the community.

“CCP had a total of 478 people through the gate, with 282 of them being children. Of the almost 500 individuals that were present, over half were nonmembers. I greatly appreciate the Fraternal Order of Eagles for sponsoring the event and giving those that normally don’t have the opportunity to come swim!”

Buck added that the pool distributed more than 250 prizes, including rubber ducks, beach balls, goggles and towels, during the various games and activities offered throughout the celebration.

The event was made possible through the combined efforts of F.O.E. 812, the Clearfield Community Pool, local law enforcement, community organizations and area businesses and individuals who helped support the celebration.

F.O.E. 812 Secretary Justin Hainsey said the event was a rewarding opportunity for the organization to give back to the community.

“This was an absolutely fun project to put together for our community. A big thank you to our members, community sponsors and everyone that helped make it a success. We’re already looking to continue this next year.”

F.O.E. 812 would like to recognize and thank the many local sponsors and supporters who helped make the Back to School Celebration possible, including Clearfield County League on Social Services, Wicket & Craig, Clearfield Wholesale Paper, the Clearfield County District Attorney, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Clearfield Regional Police Department, Square One Design & Print, and multiple members of F.O.E. Aerie and Auxiliary 812.

The Back to School Celebration was more than just a day at the pool. It provided local children with an opportunity to enjoy the final days of summer with their families while also receiving backpacks and school supplies to help them start the new school year.

With nearly 500 people attending and hundreds of children participating in the day’s activities, organizers say the overwhelming community response has already sparked conversations about bringing the celebration back next year.

F.O.E. 812 and the Clearfield Community Pool would like to thank everyone who attended, volunteered, sponsored, donated, participated and helped make the Back to School Celebration a success.