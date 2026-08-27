CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A brief public comment session and a few items of business were addressed by the Clearfield County Commissioners Tuesday.

Two people spoke during the public comment portion regarding the Moshannon Valley Processing Center.

The first speaker said he has talked to people who are afraid now about how Hispanic people or other minorities are afraid now because, even if they are in the country legally, they might be picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He said he understands that this is a federal matter, but speaking out draws attention and the people listen to their leaders.

The second speaker mentioned GEO Group’s financial report for the second quarter of 2026 and how it increased 15 percent, noting they profit from incarceration of immigrants and 72 percent of those incarcerated have no criminal record.

Under regular business, the commissioners approved a waiver certificate for 1300 Leonard St. which states that, as far as they are aware, there are no judgements or liens against the property and so an entity interested in purchasing the property can move forwards.

The commissioners also approved Resolution 2026-3, allowing for the sale of a refrigerator and ice machine currently located at the Clearfield County Jail.

The items will be listed for bid and are being sold as-is. The items will be moved outside of the security area for pick up.