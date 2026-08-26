Harrisburg, PA —Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is encouraging students and families to add one more item to their back-to-school checklist: searching for unclaimed property. Individuals, businesses and organizations with names that include the words School, Teacher, Student, Scholar, Pencil, Pen, Book, Class and Bus have nearly $54 million in unclaimed property that Treasury is working to return.

“The best back-to-school find might not be on a store shelf – it could be money waiting for you in unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Garrity. “Whether you’re buying school supplies, paying tuition or saving for the future, a quick search could uncover money that you never knew you had.”

Since taking office in 2021, Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property and is working to return over $5 billion more that is safeguarded by Treasury. The average claim is worth over $1,000, and it’s owed to more than one in ten Pennsylvanians.

Unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks and more. It can also include physical assets, such as collectible coins, jewelry and savings bonds, that most often come to Treasury as the contents of safe deposit boxes.

Anyone can search Treasury’s website for unclaimed property by visiting patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property. Pennsylvanians who have lived in other states can also search for property at MissingMoney.com for money possibly waiting across the country.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).