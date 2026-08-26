JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Police recently reported an assault investigation in Brookville, a harassment case in Snyder Township, and a DUI investigation in Summerville Borough.

Charges Filed Following Brookville Assault

Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to a location at 3:39 a.m. on August 22 for a reported assault.

According to police, officers spoke with the victim and a witness regarding the incident. Police said a known 19-year-old man and a known 18-year-old woman were involved.

Following an investigation, charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

Sykesville Man Cited Following Harassment Incident

State police in DuBois investigated a harassment incident at 11:19 p.m. on August 21 along Seventh Avenue in Snyder Township.

According to police, a 55-year-old Sykesville man allegedly went to the residence of a 49-year-old Brockway woman with the intent to alarm and annoy her. Police allege the man stood outside the residence and knocked on a window before writing on the windows of the victim’s vehicle.

Citations were issued.

DuBois Man Taken Into Custody in Summerville

State police in Punxsutawney encountered a vehicle around 3:43 p.m. on August 22 along Harrison Street in Summerville Borough.

According to police, the operator, a 33-year-old DuBois man, was taken into custody for further investigation of suspected driving under the influence.

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