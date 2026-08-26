BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday concerning mail-in ballots has raised issues for local election boards. In Jefferson County, the board of elections consists of commissioners Scott North, Mark Humes, and Jeff Pisarcik.

The court’s ruling will allow the implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order that imposes restrictions on mail-in voting. An appeal is expected by the 23 states (including Pennsylvania) that brought the suit.

Jefferson County resident Bridget Shaffer asked if the county had a “contingency plan.” Pisarcik referred to a note he had received that morning from the Pa. Department of Elections. The note from the Pennsylvania Department of Elections said the court’s ruling will have no effect on the administration of the 2026 general election. “At present, the department expects the USPS to deliver and return mail ballots in accordance with its standard policies, which are not impacted by this rule. If that should change, the Department will again work to provide the county with guidance and information on how to fulfill any new obligations.”

The note stated that the rule will not impact the administration of the 2026 election. “The USPS is currently operating under two injunctions, both issued by a federal judge in Massachusetts, preventing it from applying the rule to the election this fall,” stated the note. The note said the USPS cannot take action to apply this rule to the 2026 midterms unless the injunctions are overturned.

Pisarcik said the Election Board will meet in October, and after the general election. “We will have another meeting of the board if needed. We will move forward as directed,” he said.

Elise Grovanz of the Jefferson County Department of Development said there will be an informational meeting Thursday evening to review Jefferson County’s Subdivision and Land Use Ordinance (SALDO). The SALDO will address many land use ordinances including data centers. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room at Jefferson Place, Main Street, Brookville.

The next meeting of the Jefferson County Commissioners will be on September 8 at 10:30 a.m. in Jefferson Place in Brookville.

County offices will be closed on September 7 in observance of Labor Day.

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