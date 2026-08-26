CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office released details of a recent telephone scam in the area.

According to Sheriff Hawkins, his office has received reports that someone claiming to be a county Deputy is contacting residents asking for payment on an unpaid fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The Sheriff relayed that these calls would never come from his office or other law enforcement officials and advises that the public should never release payment information or credit card details over the phone. Anyone affected should call his office directly at 814-765-2641 ext. 2160.