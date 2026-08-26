West Branch Area School District Snow Removal and Ice Management Services

Proposal Due Date: September 18, 2026 by 12 PM EST

Contract Term: November 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027 (with option to renew annually for up to three additional one-year terms)

1. INVITATION

The West Branch Area School District (“District”) is requesting sealed proposals from qualified contractors to provide snow plowing, snow removal, sidewalk clearing, and ice management services for District-owned properties located in Morris Township, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania. The selected contractor shall furnish all labor, equipment, materials, supervision, fuel, and incidentals necessary to provide reliable winter maintenance services that ensure safe access for students, staff, visitors, and emergency responders.

2. PROJECT LOCATION

West Branch Area School District, Morris Township, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania 16858. Services include all District-owned parking lots, bus lanes, driveways, sidewalks, entrances, loading docks, and other paved areas designated by the District.

3. SCOPE OF SERVICES

The successful contractor shall provide complete snow and ice management services, including:

Snow Plowing

• Parking lots

• Bus loading and unloading areas

• Driveways

• Fire lanes

• Service roads

• Staff parking areas

• Visitor parking areas

Sidewalk Clearing

• Building entrances

• Sidewalks

• Accessible routes

• Crosswalks

• Emergency exits

• Exterior stairways

• Ramps

Ice Control Application of:

• Rock salt

• Treated salt

• Calcium chloride

• Magnesium chloride

• Environmentally acceptable ice-melting materials approved by the District

The contractor shall use deicing materials judiciously to maintain safe conditions while minimizing environmental impacts and damage to landscaping, concrete, and stormwater infrastructure.

4. PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS

The contractor shall monitor weather conditions continuously throughout the contract period. Services shall begin without notification from the District when snowfall accumulation reaches approximately 2 inches, unless otherwise directed.

Priority areas shall include:

1. School bus entrance and exit routes

2. Main parking lots

3. Student drop-off areas

4. Emergency vehicle access

5. Main building entrances

6. Sidewalks and ADA-accessible routes

All primary areas shall be open and safe before the beginning of the instructional day unless weather conditions make this impossible. Update Maintenance Supervisor by 4:45 a.m. During prolonged storms, the contractor shall continue operations as necessary to maintain safe access.

5. SNOW REMOVAL

When accumulated snow limits available parking or impedes operations, the District may direct

the contractor to:

• Relocate snow

• Stack snow in designated areas

• Haul snow off-site if necessary

Snow shall not be piled:

• Against buildings

• In front of fire hydrants

• Over catch basins

• In ADA parking spaces or access aisles

• Where drainage is obstructed

• Where visibility is impaired

6. EQUIPMENT REQUIREMENTS

Contractors shall provide equipment suitable for maintaining school facilities, including:

• Pickup trucks with snowplows

• Wheel loaders

• Skid-steer loaders

• Sidewalk tractors

• Snow blowers

• Salt spreaders

• Liquid deicing equipment (if applicable)

Equipment shall be maintained in safe operating condition throughout the contract period. Backup equipment shall be available to prevent service interruptions.

7. MATERIALS

Contractor shall provide all deicing materials. Products shall be appropriate for Pennsylvania winter conditions.

Application rates shall follow manufacturer recommendations and industry best practices to minimize overapplication.

8. RESPONSE TIMES

The contractor shall:

• Monitor weather forecasts continuously.

• Mobilize before hazardous conditions develop when practical.

• Maintain communication with the District throughout significant weather events.

Emergency call-back response time shall not exceed one hour.

9. HOURS OF SERVICE

Winter maintenance operations may be required:

• Overnight

• Weekends

• Holidays

• School closures

• Early morning hours

• During ongoing storms

The contractor shall provide services whenever conditions require.

10. CONTRACTOR QUALIFICATIONS

Contractors shall submit:

• Company history

• Years in business

• Experience with schools, municipalities, or commercial campuses

• Three client references

• List of available equipment

• Staffing plan

• Emergency contact information

11. INSURANCE

Minimum insurance requirements:

Commercial General Liability: $1,000,000 per occurrence

Automobile Liability: $1,000,000

Workers’ Compensation: Statutory

Umbrella Liability: $2,000,000

Certificates of insurance naming the West Branch Area School District as an additional insured shall be provided prior to contract execution.

12. PROPOSAL SUBMISSION

Proposals shall include:

• Company qualifications

• Equipment list

• Staffing plan

• Snow response plan

• Ice management plan

• References

• Insurance certificates

• Pricing schedule

• Proposed subcontractors (if any)

13. PRICING

The District requests pricing for the following:

Snow Plowing

• Seasonal fixed price Sidewalk Clearing

• Seasonal fixed price Ice Control

• Seasonal fixed price

All pricing shall include labor, equipment, fuel, mobilization, overhead, and profit unless otherwise noted.

14. CONTRACT AWARD

The District reserves the right to award the contract based on the proposal determined to be in its best interest, considering:

• Experience and qualifications

• References

• Equipment availability

• Response capability

• Safety record

• Pricing

• Ability to meet performance requirements

The District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive informalities, and negotiate with the selected proposer.

15. SAFETY

Contractor personnel shall:

• Follow all applicable OSHA requirements.

• Exercise caution around students, staff, and visitors.

• Maintain safe operating speeds.

• Use warning lights whenever equipment is operating.

• Coordinate operations to minimize disruption to school activities.

16. DAMAGE

The contractor shall promptly report any damage to District property.

The contractor shall be responsible for repairing damage caused by its operations, including but not limited to:

• Curbs

• Sidewalks

• Signage

• Landscaping

• Catch basins

• Utility structures

• Pavement

• Buildings

• Fencing

17. TERMINATION

The District may terminate the contract for:

• Failure to perform

• Failure to maintain insurance

• Unsafe operations

• Breach of contract

• Failure to respond within required timeframes

18. DISTRICT CONTACT

Questions regarding this RFP shall be directed to: Mark Mitchell, Superintendent & David Catherman, Maintenance Supervisor, West Branch Area School District, Morrisdale, PA 16858.

Phone: 814-345-5615 Email: mmitchell@westbranch.org & dcatherman@westbranch.org