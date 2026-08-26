ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney driver was injured Monday afternoon after failing to stop for flagger-controlled work zone traffic and rear-ending a pickup truck on State Route 36 in Rose Township, police say.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:24 p.m. on August 24 on Route 36, north of Stone Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

State police said 57-year-old Edward S. Miller, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2012 Ford Escape on Route 36 when he entered an active work zone.

Police reported traffic in the area was being controlled by a flagger. As a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 52-year-old Scott E. Taft, of Rouseville, stopped for the flagger, Miller failed to stop his Ford Escape and struck the rear of Taft’s pickup.

Miller, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS for evaluation, according to the report.

Taft was also wearing his seat belt, and reported no injuries.

State police cited Miller with a traffic violation for following too closely, the report states.

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