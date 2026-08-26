LANCASTER, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania is expanding its response to an ongoing measles outbreak following the state’s first measles-associated deaths in 35 years.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that two unvaccinated Lancaster County residents died in connection with measles. The deaths are the first associated with the disease in Pennsylvania since 1991.

State health officials have confirmed 393 measles cases across 28 counties so far in 2026.

Since the outbreak began in April, Department of Health staff have administered more than 4,100 measles, mumps and rubella vaccines at 91 pop-up clinics in affected areas. Another 40 clinics are planned in the coming weeks.

More than 35,000 Pennsylvanians received an MMR vaccine in July, about 10,000 more doses than during a typical month, according to the state.

Gov. Josh Shapiro urged residents who are not vaccinated to speak with their health care providers about the disease and vaccination.

“Measles does not care about your county, your faith, or your social circle,” Shapiro said. “It’s vital for every parent to know that if you or your kids are unvaccinated, you are at an increased risk for contracting this highly-contagious virus.”

The Department of Health said two doses of the MMR vaccine provide about 97% protection against measles.

State officials have also increased outreach to health care providers and schools. More than 1,000 health care providers participated in Department of Health briefings this spring and summer focused on identifying and treating measles.

The department also issued guidance allowing MMR vaccination for residents as young as 6 months in certain circumstances, based on guidance from medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

With students returning to classrooms, the departments of Health and Education are also providing information to school administrators and nurses. Nearly 1,000 Pennsylvania school nurses participated in Department of Health medical briefings last week.

State data from the 2025-26 school year show 93.2% of kindergarten students, 94.6% of seventh graders and 96.9% of 12th graders received both required doses of the MMR vaccine. Public health officials generally recommend vaccination rates of at least 95% to limit measles transmission.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause complications including pneumonia and brain swelling. According to the Department of Health, nearly 20% of people who contract measles are hospitalized, while death occurs in approximately one to three cases per 1,000.

The virus spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes and can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after that person leaves an area.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash generally develops several days later, beginning on the head and spreading downward. Symptoms can appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

People who believe they have been exposed to measles and are experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider or the Department of Health hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

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