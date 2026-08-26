DUBOIS — The Curwensville boys golf team slipped to 4-5 overall this season after a 167-173 setback against DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday at DuBois Country Club.

Trenton Best paced the Tide with a 37, which was the low round of the match. Tucker Johnson (43), Cole Haney (45) and Nolan Etters (48) also scored for Curwensville.

“We had a very solid overall performance from the entire team at DuBois Country Club today,” Curwensville head coach Jim Fleming said. “This is our best four-person total of the season. DuBois Central’s lineup top to bottom really came through to beat us by those six strokes. But we look forward to meeting them again at our course on September 23.”

DCC’s Jack Stevenson, Evan Burton and Porter Price each carded a 40 to lead the Cardinals to the win.

Curwensville is back on the links Wednesday at Kings Valley in an Inter County Conference multi-match.

DuBois Central Catholic— 167

Jack Stevenson 40, Evan Burton 40, Porter Price 40, Gavin Hoover 47. Others: Brayden Zontsick 47, Colton Sachs 48.

Curwensville— 173

Trenton Best 37, Tucker Johnson 43, Cole Haney 45, Nolan Etters 48. Others: Dean Swatsworth 48, Sutton Bilger 56.