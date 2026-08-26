George Robert Haines, 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away on August 23, 2026, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

George was born on June 16, 1943, to the late Paul L. and Mary Doroles (Carrier) Haines in Brookville. He was a high school graduate from the Brookville Area High School. George married Joyce Lynn Shaffer on August 5, 1967, in Brookville. He was married to his favorite girl for 59 years; Joyce survives him.

George worked for the telephone company in Brookville as an outside plant engineer for 47 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Knights of Columbus, Brookville Fireman’s Club, and the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Company. George was always warm, always authentic, and always made other people smile. He had a magnetic personality. He always greeted people with a smile without fail and gave the best handshakes. When life felt shaky, he could always make others feel secure with his bear hugs. He enjoyed bird watching, hunting with his sons, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved sitting by a campfire, especially when he could have his friends and family join him. George will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by three children: David (Kristin) Haines, Stefanie (Matt) Shaffer, and Aaron (Sara) Haines; 10 grandchildren: Sydney (Wil) Sanders, Gabriel (Sydney) Haines, Emily Kerr, Ryan Kerr, Nick Shaffer, Daniel Shaffer, Julia Shaffer, Tim (Rachel) Haines, Claire Haines, and Kellen Haines. George is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Roan Sanders, Scottie Haines, and Drew Haines.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in passing by one daughter, Dianna Lynn Kerr; two brothers, Richard “Dick” Haines and Thomas Haines; and one sister, Ellen Sherman.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Church, 29 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, donate.diabetes.org, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

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