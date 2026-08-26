Terra Works, Inc. is seeking an experienced Payroll, Accounting & HR Specialist to join its administrative team in Clarion.

Full-time · On-site · Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Department: Accounting & Administration

Reports to: Controller / Management

Position type: Full-time, on-site

Company: Terra Works, Inc.

Schedule: Weekday office schedule

Compensation: Competitive wages and benefits

Position Overview

Terra Works, Inc. is adding a Payroll, Accounting & HR Specialist to its Clarion office. Our field workforce has grown substantially to more than 100 employees, and this position is being added to strengthen the administrative team, improve backup coverage, and keep recurring payroll, accounting, employee onboarding, and compliance responsibilities timely and organized. This is a hands-on office position for someone who is accurate, dependable, confidential, comfortable working with field employees and supervisors, and willing to take ownership of recurring responsibilities.

Core Responsibilities

Payroll & Employee Administration

Assist with preparation and processing of weekly payroll for a workforce of 100+ employees.

Review employee time, overtime, PTO, per diem, reimbursements, deductions, job assignments, and cost coding; follow up on missing or inconsistent information.

Maintain organized payroll records and assist employees with routine payroll questions.

Support employee status, wage, deduction, and termination changes after proper management approval.

Assist with certified payroll, prevailing-wage documentation and related project payroll records.

New-Hire Onboarding & HR Support

Coordinate the administrative onboarding checklist for new field and office employees.

Collect and organize required new-hire forms, payroll and tax documents, direct-deposit information, emergency contacts and policy acknowledgments.

Coordinate with supervisors and the office team so new employees are properly set up for payroll, timekeeping, benefits information, PPE, fuel cards, company cards, email/system access and other assigned company resources.

Maintain employee files and onboarding records; track missing documentation and follow through to completion.

Assist with benefits enrollment paperwork, employee changes, offboarding checklists and other routine HR administration.

Maintain confidentiality of employee, compensation, tax and banking information.

Accounting & Accounts-Payable Support

Enter and code vendor invoices to the appropriate company, project, department, equipment unit and cost code.

Route invoices for approval, review supporting documentation, reconcile vendor statements and research discrepancies.

Assist with weekly payment preparation, employee reimbursements and company credit-card documentation.

Assist with payroll, bank, credit-card and general-ledger reconciliations and other month-end accounting support.

Provide cross-trained backup coverage for assigned accounting and administrative functions during vacations, absences and high-volume periods.

What We Are Looking For

Prior experience in payroll, bookkeeping, accounts payable, accounting, HR administration or a closely related office role.

Experience working with an hourly workforce and recurring weekly deadlines.

Strong attention to detail, organization and follow-through.

Ability to handle confidential employee and company information with sound judgment.

Comfort communicating with field employees, supervisors, project managers, vendors and management.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and strong general computer/data-entry skills.

Ability to learn company systems and work independently after training.

Dependable attendance and availability during payroll-processing periods.

Preferred Experience

Construction-industry payroll or accounting experience.

Weekly payroll experience for a large hourly workforce.

Certified payroll and prevailing-wage reporting.

Construction job costing and cost codes.

QuickBooks Enterprise, Intuit or comparable accounting/payroll software.

New-hire onboarding, employee records or benefits-administration support.

Experience supporting multiple affiliated companies or business units.

Position Expectations

Become a dependable owner of assigned weekly and recurring responsibilities.

Meet deadlines without sacrificing accuracy or documentation.

Keep employee, payroll and accounting records organized and current.

Identify discrepancies early and escalate issues requiring Controller or management review.

Follow established approval procedures and internal controls.

Cross-train with other office staff so essential functions remain covered during absences.

Help Terra Works continue building repeatable, efficient administrative processes as the company grows.

Work Environment & Benefits

This is a full-time, primarily on-site position at the Terra Works office in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The normal schedule is a weekday office schedule, with occasional additional time during payroll deadlines, month-end, year-end or other high-volume periods. Terra Works offers competitive wages and a competitive benefits package based on experience and qualifications.

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should submit a current resume and a brief summary of relevant payroll, accounting, construction, certified-payroll or HR/onboarding experience. Selected applicants may first participate in a Microsoft Teams interview followed by an on-site interview in Clarion.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to info@terraworksinc.com.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Terra Works, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Employment decisions are based on qualifications, experience, performance and the requirements of the position without unlawful discrimination.

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