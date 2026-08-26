CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car and threatening to kill her pleaded guilty Tuesday during plea and sentencing court.

Joshua Alan Lewis, 19, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, accident involving injury and recklessly endangering another person. Judge Joshua Maines sentenced him to 90 days to one year in jail with two years concurrent probation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police arrived in Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield Borough to investigate a hit and run incident on Aug. 17, 2025.

Officers responding saw the victim sitting on the curb. She had multiple injuries to her legs and arms that were bleeding. Her hands were bloody and she stated she had serious foot and rib pain.

Witnesses walking nearby said they saw the victim talking to Lewis and they didn’t think too much about it. Then when she walked toward them, they could see she was bleeding. The vehicle Lewis was driving then sped out of the parking lot and turned south onto Front Street.

Another witness said he was in the park with the victim who noticed Lewis’s vehicle entering the park. He knew Lewis was her ex-boyfriend, so this witness went over to talk to him while the victim followed. At one point she got into Lewis’s vehicle, and he told her to get out and then grabbed her. The witness grabbed her too and got her out, he told police.

The victim was leaning on the driver’s side door when Lewis “stepped on the gas, backing the vehicle up at a high rate of speed,” according to the report. As he did this, the car struck the victim, running over her feet and legs.

This witness said that Lewis then stopped and told the victim to get behind the vehicle so he could kill her before he fled the scene.

The victim told a similar story. She said she was leaning over the driver’s side door when Lewis backed up quickly. The vehicle hit both of her legs and her arm caught under it. She also heard Lewis tell her to get behind the vehicle so he could kill her, she said.

Police were able to find Lewis’s address and traveled to his home where they found the car described in the incident parked outside.

They knocked on the door and Lewis answered. They asked if he was in an accident near the park and he admitted he was. The officers transported him to the police station for further questioning.

In his interview, Lewis said he went to the park because the victim was known to hang out there. He stated she never got into his car.

He did admit he was speaking to her through the window when she slapped him, causing his foot to jerk on the gas pedal and the car to back up, striking her. He claimed he stopped, asked if she was okay and then left the scene. He denied threatening her and stated he tried to call police. Officers could find no record of a call from Lewis in their system.