CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling has the Clearfield County Election Board navigating uncertainty as officials prepare for the upcoming midterm elections.

During Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass voiced shared frustration on behalf of the board regarding a Supreme Court order issued Monday. The high court’s decision stayed a preliminary injunction previously granted by a federal judge, which had paused enforcement of a presidential executive order impacting mail-in voting procedures.

The executive order, issued in March, seeks to restrict mail-in voting by conditioning ballots against a federal list of eligible voters and directs federal agencies to withhold certain funding from states that decline to comply.

In response, a coalition of 23 states filed suit to block the directive, arguing the executive branch lacks constitutional authority to alter election procedures established under state law. A federal judge subsequently granted an injunction pausing the order pending litigation.

In granting the stay, the Supreme Court noted: “The court’s disposition of their application does not mean that any measure taken by the government to implement the order will necessarily be lawful. On that score time will tell.”

Glass explained that for now, county procedures for processing mail-in and absentee ballots remain unchanged, but noted the legal situation is fluid as officials await further judicial rulings.

“We are one decision away from massive change,” Glass said, noting that potential changes could disrupt mail delivery logistics and invalidate existing election materials, as the federal directive includes requirements for printed barcodes on mail-in ballots.

Glass added that Clearfield County had planned to place its ballot printing orders at the start of September, as Pennsylvania and other states prepare to mail ballots to overseas military personnel.

Commissioner Tim Winters assured residents that every legally cast vote will be counted, but acknowledged the administrative strain created by shifting guidelines so close to Election Day.

The commissioners pledged to keep voters informed as the legal process moves forward.

The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3.