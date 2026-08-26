HOUTZDALE, PA– September 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the annual Christ the King Patriot Day Festival will take place in Houtzdale, PA. This year’s festival includes a children’s area that will feature a bounce house, axe-throwing activity, obstacle course and soccer game in addition to games and face painting!

New this year, will be the Perky Pup coffee truck to help put a zip in your step! The Paulie and Company ice cream truck is also returning.

The famous cake wheel is making its way back to the festival. Once the wheel stops the winner can enjoy a delicious cake, cupcakes, cookies or other scrumptious treats.

The festival wouldn’t be complete without delicious dinners! Homemade roast beef and halupki dinners will be available at the event. If you are looking for more options, enjoy some of the church’s famous pierogies or hamburgers and hot dogs.

For those hoping to kick back and enjoy the last taste of summer fun, a beer booth will be available for adults.

The Patriot Day Festival is happy to welcome back The Moore Brothers, who will be playing live music from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Raffle Baskets with lottery tickets, gift cards and other goodies will also be part of the fun. There will also be the opportunity to purchase a ticket for Christ the King’s BIG Raffle that has a $10,000 first prize and several $500 prizes.

There will be too much fun to miss it. Wrap up summer with an afternoon of entertainment spent with family and friends! The event will be held at Christ the King Parish Center, 100 Brisbin St., Houtzdale.