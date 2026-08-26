SNYDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — A Brockway man is in jail on misdemeanor charges after state police say he spat on a woman, grabbed her leg during an argument, and threatened to kill responding troopers at a Snyder Township home Sunday night.

Court records show David James Coakley, 40, of Brockway, faces the following charges:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan A. Lash, troopers responded around 10:22 p.m. on August 23 to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 28 in Snyder Township.

Dispatchers informed responding officers that a caller had left the residence and reported Coakley possessed a firearm, according to the complaint. Police said dispatchers then updated troopers that the caller heard gunshots coming from the home.

According to the affidavit, troopers met with a woman down the road who expressed fear for family members remaining inside the home. Officers then made a tactical approach toward the residence across a nearby field, police said.

Upon approaching the home, troopers observed Coakley standing outside the front door yelling at them, according to the complaint. The affidavit states officers ordered Coakley to show his hands and walk toward them, but Coakley taunted troopers, told them to “come and get him,” and ran back inside.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers ran to the house, where an officer observed Coakley hiding behind a second woman inside the front door. Police said Coakley refused commands to exit, struggled with troopers, and repeatedly stated he was going to kill the officers before troopers successfully detained him.

Interviews conducted by police revealed that an argument occurred while Coakley and the first woman, who police had met with outside the home, were intoxicated, according to the affidavit. Police alleged that Coakley spat in the woman’s face and grabbed her leg, holding it in the air in an attempt to cause bodily injury before releasing it.

According to the affidavit, the woman fled the home when Coakley went into the basement, where she knew a firearm was located. The complaint says Coakley later confirmed the details of the incident during an interview at the state police barracks in DuBois.

Court records state Coakley was arraigned August 24 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana. His bail was set at 10 percent of $15,000, which the docket indicates he failed to post.

Coakley remains in Jefferson County Jail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 7 at 11:00 a.m. in front of Judge Inzana.

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