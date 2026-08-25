JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are 18 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.349 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.349

One Week Ago: $4.160

One Year Ago: $3.469

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.256 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.231. The average in Clearfield County is $4.357.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.335 Altoona

$4.399 Beaver

$4.347 Bradford

$4.169 Brookville

$4.397 Butler

$4.160 Clarion

$4.356 DuBois

$4.326 Erie

$4.371 Greensburg

$4.389 Indiana

$4.420 Jeannette

$4.370 Kittanning

$4.395 Latrobe

$4.387 Meadville

$4.424 Mercer

$4.352 New Castle

$4.352 New Kensington

$4.397 Oil City

$4.369 Pittsburgh

$4.154 Sharon

$4.404 Uniontown

$4.399 Warren

$4.360 Washington

Nationwide Trends:

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up 3 cents from last week to $4.09, which marks the highest it’s ever been on this date. This August is shaping up to be the highest on record. So far, the monthly average is $4.06, currently surpassing 2022 when the monthly average for August was $3.97. Even though gasoline demand is down, which is typical for this time of year, crude oil is pushing up the national average. Crude oil prices remain in the $80 per barrel range amid continued instability in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.96 million barrels per day to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 208.7 million barrels to 209.4 million. Gasoline production also increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose 89 cents to settle at $85.83 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are matching the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.62), Hawaii ($5.41), Washington ($5.26), Alaska ($4.81), Nevada ($4.79), Oregon ($4.77), Arizona ($4.50), Idaho ($4.49), Colorado ($4.44), and Montana ($4.40).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.50), Texas ($3.61), South Carolina ($3.64), Tennessee ($3.64), Mississippi ($3.65), Kentucky ($3.66), Louisiana ($3.69), Alabama ($3.73), North Carolina ($3.75), and Arkansas ($3.78).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), California (47 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Illinois (45 cents), Alaska (45 cents), Arkansas (45 cents), and North Dakota (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Utah (34 cents), Maryland (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Nebraska (36 cents), Vermont (36 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and New Mexico (38 cents).

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