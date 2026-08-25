Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 87.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 16.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.584 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.65/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.44/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.65/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05/g today. The national average is down 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

August 24, 2025: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

August 24, 2024: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

August 24, 2023: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

August 24, 2022: $4.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

August 24, 2021: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.01/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.97/g.

Hagerstown- $3.99/g, up 33.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65/g.

York- $4.24/g, up 15.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.08/g.

“Average gasoline prices moved higher in the majority of states over the last week, with fewer than 10 states seeing declines, while diesel surged nearly 17 cents per gallon nationally, leaving it less than 25 cents away from an all-time record high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline, while not at all-time records, is at its highest level ever recorded this late in the calendar year, meaning Americans could for the first time ever see a national average price of gasoline above $4 per gallon on Labor Day — eclipsing the previous record of $3.83 per gallon set in 2012. While some oil shipments are apparently getting through the Strait of Hormuz, the dominant force propping up both gasoline and diesel prices is increasingly the growing loss of Russian refinery capacity, as continued Ukrainian attacks knock more facilities offline and constrain the global supply of refined fuels. Until that refining supply picture improves, both gasoline and diesel prices face continued upward pressure.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.