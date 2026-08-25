HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two drivers escaped injury Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck along State Park Road in Huston Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the accident occurred at 8:15 a.m. on August 24, along State Park Road (Route 153), just south of Horseshoe Drive in Huston Township, Clearfield County.

State police said 29-year-old Dylan S. Lyle, of Kane, was operating a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on State Park Road and negotiating a slight left curve in the roadway. At the same time, 81-year-old Richard E. Smith, of Brockway, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt 379 commercial semi-truck southbound and negotiating a slight right curve.

Police reported Lyle traveled across the double yellow center line, striking Smith’s truck.

Following the initial impact, Smith’s semi-truck struck a guide rail on the northbound side of the roadway, coming to a final rest against the guide rail. Lyle’s Equinox came to a final rest in the southbound travel lane near the point of impact, according to the report.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and reported no injuries, police said.

Assisting state police at the scene were PennDOT, Penfield Fire Department, Bennett’s Valley EMS, Bricen Towing, and Bloom Towing.

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