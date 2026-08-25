HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Two Pennsylvania residents have died in connection with measles, marking the state’s first measles-associated deaths in 35 years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Health officials confirmed Tuesday that both individuals were unvaccinated residents of Lancaster County. The department said it will not release additional information about the individuals to protect the privacy of them and their families.

The deaths come as Pennsylvania has recorded 393 measles cases across 28 counties so far in 2026.

“Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness,” Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said.

Bogen said vaccination remains the best protection against the disease. According to the Department of Health, the MMR vaccine provides a 97% lifetime protection against measles.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious health complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling. According to the department, nearly 20% of people who contract measles are hospitalized.

Measles-related deaths are rare, occurring in approximately one to three of every 1,000 cases, according to health officials.

The virus spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Early symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash typically develops several days later, beginning on the head before spreading downward.

Symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.

Health officials recommend that anyone who believes they have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms contact a health care provider. Residents can also call the Department of Health’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH, or 877-724-3258.

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