OIL CITY, Pa. – United Community Independence Programs (UCIP) is seeking compassionate, reliable individuals to join its team as full‑time Direct Service Professionals.

This role offers fully paid health, vision, and dental insurance, a starting rate of $18 per hour, paid training, and strong paid time off, all while giving you the opportunity to walk beside individuals with developmental disabilities as they build independence and meaningful lives.

UCIP supports individuals across Clarion, Crawford, and Venango counties, providing person‑centered services that help each person live as independently as possible. For those who value purpose and stability, this full‑time position offers both.

What Direct Service Professionals Do

Support daily living skills, independence skills, and personal care

Follow individualized support plans

Administer medications and complete documentation

Accompany individuals to appointments, activities, and outings

Build meaningful relationships within the community

DSPs play a hands‑on, supportive role rooted in UCIP’s philosophy of walking beside each person they serve.

Full‑Time Benefits

Fully paid health, vision, and dental insurance after 90 days

$18.00/hour starting rate

Paid training — no experience needed

Paid holidays

Excellent paid time off after 90 days

Retirement plan with company match

Voluntary benefit options

Supportive, team‑oriented environment

Minimum Requirements

High School Diploma or GED

Age 18 or older

Valid driver’s license with a clean 3‑year record

ACT 34 Clearance

Pre‑employment drug test and physical

A Career With Impact

UCIP is looking for individuals who want a full‑time role where their compassion directly supports someone’s independence and quality of life.

Learn more at www.uciponline.com.

UCIP maintains three office locations — Clarion (11279 Route 322, Shippenville), Crawford (17999 Cussewago Road, Meadville), and Venango (155 E. Bissell Avenue, Oil City) — all reachable at 814‑336‑4157.

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