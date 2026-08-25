OIL CITY, Pa. – United Community Independence Programs (UCIP) is seeking compassionate, reliable individuals to join its team as full‑time Direct Service Professionals.
This role offers fully paid health, vision, and dental insurance, a starting rate of $18 per hour, paid training, and strong paid time off, all while giving you the opportunity to walk beside individuals with developmental disabilities as they build independence and meaningful lives.
UCIP supports individuals across Clarion, Crawford, and Venango counties, providing person‑centered services that help each person live as independently as possible. For those who value purpose and stability, this full‑time position offers both.
What Direct Service Professionals Do
- Support daily living skills, independence skills, and personal care
- Follow individualized support plans
- Administer medications and complete documentation
- Accompany individuals to appointments, activities, and outings
- Build meaningful relationships within the community
DSPs play a hands‑on, supportive role rooted in UCIP’s philosophy of walking beside each person they serve.
Full‑Time Benefits
- Fully paid health, vision, and dental insurance after 90 days
- $18.00/hour starting rate
- Paid training — no experience needed
- Paid holidays
- Excellent paid time off after 90 days
- Retirement plan with company match
- Voluntary benefit options
- Supportive, team‑oriented environment
Minimum Requirements
- High School Diploma or GED
- Age 18 or older
- Valid driver’s license with a clean 3‑year record
- ACT 34 Clearance
- Pre‑employment drug test and physical
A Career With Impact
UCIP is looking for individuals who want a full‑time role where their compassion directly supports someone’s independence and quality of life.
Learn more at www.uciponline.com.
UCIP maintains three office locations — Clarion (11279 Route 322, Shippenville), Crawford (17999 Cussewago Road, Meadville), and Venango (155 E. Bissell Avenue, Oil City) — all reachable at 814‑336‑4157.
The post SPONSORED: UCIP Seeking Full‑Time Direct Service Professionals appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/08/25/sponsored-ucip-seeking-full-time-direct-service-professionals-179840/