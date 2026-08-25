Sheila J. Johnson, 70, of Brockport, PA, passed away with her family by her side, on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on April 7, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Lewis G. and Francis L. (Lockwood) Kite.

On April 29, 2006, she married Carl W. “Bill” Johnson at the Lanes Mills Methodist Church; together they had 20 wonderful years. He survives.

Sheila graduated from Vo-Tech, worked as a CNA at DRMC, was a member of Lanes Mills Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her six grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving family, husband, Bill Johnson; children, Jason (Angela) Wells of DuBois, Jennifer (Jeremy) Long of Reynoldsville; stepchildren, Shayne (Brian) Nolan, Brock (Nicole) Johnson, Jeremy (Alisa) Johnson and Corey Johnson; her grandchildren, Olivia Wells, Kyle and Samantha Long, plus 10 stepgrandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents passing, she was also preceded by an infant daughter, Mandy Lynn Wells, and her four brothers, George, Jim, David and Ed Kite.

Sheila is the last surviving member of her family.

Friends and family will be received at the Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The service will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11 a.m. from the Lanes Mills Methodist Church with the Rev. Andrew Verner officiating.

Interment will take place in Temple Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Lanes Mills Methodist Church, 362 Rattlesnake Road, Brockway, PA 15824.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

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