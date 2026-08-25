PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Rossiter man is facing four felony computer charges after authorities say he accessed a coworker’s unattended smartphone to send himself explicit photographs while working at a Punxsutawney business.

According to a police criminal complaint, 25-year-old Joshua Joseph Realmo-Lautt was arrested on August 21 by Punxsutawney Borough Police. Court records show he is charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful Use of a Computer, Felony 3

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Felony 3

Computer Theft, Felony 3

Computer Trespass, Felony 3

An affidavit of probable cause states that the incident occurred between August 19 and August 20 at a business on Martha Street. Police said Realmo-Lautt was assigned as a maintenance employee to repair equipment in the paint shop.

According to the affidavit, a paint shop employee was using her smartphone to track paint drying times because wall clocks were out of service. Due to being busy, the employee left her unlocked phone unattended in the workspace.

The complaint states Realmo-Lautt accessed the unlocked phone without authorization, searched through the private photo gallery, and transmitted at least 19 intimate nude photographs of the employee to his personal phone.

Police reported that the employee later discovered outbound text messages on her device and confronted Realmo-Lautt. According to the affidavit, Realmo-Lautt admitted to sending himself the photos and claimed he deleted the messages from his phone.

An investigating officer interviewed Realmo-Lautt at the workplace on August 21. According to the complaint, Realmo-Lautt verbally confessed to the allegations after receiving his rights and apologized at the scene.

Police then transported Realmo-Lautt to the police station. The complaint notes that Realmo-Lautt requested an attorney before providing a written statement, ending the interview.

A court docket shows Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock arraigned Realmo-Lautt on August 21 and set bail at 10 percent of $100,000. He was committed to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post bail, according to the docket.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 8 at 2:00 p.m. before Judge Mizerock.

The post Rossiter Man in Jefferson County Jail After Allegedly Texting Coworker’s Intimate Photos to Himself appeared first on exploreJefferson.