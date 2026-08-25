CLEARFIELD, PA– Join PA CareerLink Clearfield County at Clearfield for “Puppies in the Park” Thursday, August 27, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lower Witmer Park, 114 S. Front St. Clearfield.

This event is part of the “PA CareerLink Awareness Days,” state-wide initiative to promote the services CareerLink provides to the community.

Bring your pooches to meet staff, pose for photos, and play at the park! Local employers will be on site for open interviews. Pets in attendance will receive a special treat bag. Donations will be collected for the Clearfield County SPCA. For more information, call 814-765-8118.

TTY 814-765-2688. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities

Programs funded with federal dollars. For more, visit:

https://www.workforcesolutionspa.com/categories/resources/pages/stevens-amendment