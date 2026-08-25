CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The trial of a Grampian man facing 2,840 counts of various child sex abuse charges ended abruptly after over a half-day of testimony Monday in Clearfield County Court.

President Judge Paul E. Cherry declared a mistrial after a witness inadvertently mentioned that Devin John Moore, 39, has another criminal case, because this knowledge could be prejudicial for the jury in reaching their verdict, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Cherry also revoked Moore’s bail for violating the conditions of his release, and officials transported him to the county jail.

During the morning session of the trial, testimony from the victim, her sister, and her mother recalled how the girl was touched inappropriately, starting when she was only 8 years old and ending when she was 15 years old.

The investigation began after the victim’s sister told police while speaking to them about the other case that the victim was being abused repeatedly, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

She testified that once she learned of the assaults, she urged her sister to report it, but the victim waited, not wanting to upset her family’s life.

The victim testified that the first time she was assaulted was when she was 8. She woke up to find Moore touching her private area, she said.

At other times he touched her breasts and her buttocks. These assaults occurred on a daily basis, she said.

He also allowed her to use his mobile hotspot to connect to social media, which she was prohibited from doing by her mother. In exchange for her internet access with a burner phone, Moore asked her to take naked photos of herself in various poses, she stated. She also said he would give her alcohol, and she would drink until she passed out, later not remembering anything that happened to her.

Matthew Ness of Pittsburgh, attorney for Moore, asked the girl about her conflicting stories. He noted that originally, she said he only touched her, then said he touched her butt and breasts, but later that story grew to include touching of her private area.

She agreed that she did not mention him touching her privates until the preliminary hearing in the case.

Deputy District Attorney Tami Fees pointed out that in an interview with investigators at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center and when the victim talked with police, the victim was not under oath. She only swore to tell the whole truth at the hearing.

The victim’s mother testified that she learned about the abuse after finding something the girl had written. She confronted the girl, who admitted the assaults had been happening for years.

After this, the mother said she wrote up a “contract” with specific conditions that limited Moore’s time with the girl. She had Moore sign it and told him to get therapy. The contract was put in a safe in her bedroom. She admitted that she later burned it.

Fees called the state trooper investigating the case as her last witness. He is the one who briefly referred to the separate simple assault case.

Sayers stated that he is committed to prosecuting the sex abuse case. A new trial date will be set with jury selection in October, he added.

Moore is scheduled for a trial on Oct. 13 in the assault case and has another case pending in which he is charged with having child pornography.