CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield girls golf team slipped past host Curwensville by a single stroke Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, topping the Lady Tide 261-262.

Jaycee Altemus led three Lady Bison golfers who finished within four strokes of each other with a 61. Kendall Spencer (63) and Emma Vezza (65) followed closely behind, while Aleena Schenk rounded out Clearfield’s scorers with a 72.

Curwensville’s Kelsie Best carded the low round of the day to win medalist honors, shooting a 49. Grace Johnson (71), Lucy Bowman (72) and Addyson Neiswender (73) also scored for the Lady Tide.

“It was a tough one to lose by just one stroke, but I’m really proud of how the girls competed today,” Curwensville head coach Amy Sutika said. “Kelsie Best led the way for us with a 49, and everyone stayed focused and fought through the round. The girls already have some ideas about what they want to work on in practice, which is encouraging. We’ll take what we learned today, work on those areas, and hopefully be ready to come out stronger on Wednesday.”

The Lady Tide host Northern Cambria on Wednesday.

Clearfield—261

Jaycee Altemus 61, Kendall Spencer 63, Emma Vezza 65, Aleena Schenk 72. Others: Meg Bailor 76, Kaylei Chandler 79.

Curwensville—262

Kelsie Best 49, Grace Johnson 71, Lucy Bowman 72, Addyson Neiswender 73. Others: Karlly Cribbs 80.