REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion County Fair will host its first Forest Pour Festival on Saturday, September 5, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park to support the local non-profit organization.

According to event organizers, the outdoor craft and food vendor area will be open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers noted the festival will take place rain or shine, with indoor backup facilities available on site.

Attendees participating in the tasting portion must purchase tickets in advance. Drink tickets include access to wineries, breweries, and distilleries, along with a souvenir glass and a drink pick-up service at departure.

General admission tickets cost $25, with entry at 12:00 p.m. VIP tickets cost $35 and grant entry at 11:00 a.m. Organizers limited VIP admission to 75 tickets, which include an extra hour of access, a gift bag, and entry into a raffle drawing. Organizers said VIP tickets are nearly sold out.

Redbank Valley Municipal Park has camping spaces available for attendees staying for the weekend. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online or in person at Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Cutting Edge Styles, and Shirey Overhead Doors.

“Come celebrate the beginning of what we hope becomes a new Clarion County tradition,” organizers said.

Tickets may be purchased online through this link. For more information, follow the event on Facebook.

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