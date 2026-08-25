CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Windy Buchanan’s sister remembered the small things first: Monopoly games in the basement, swimming in the backyard pool, bike rides, trick-or-treating, and the older sister who stepped in when someone was bullying her at a bus stop.

She shared those memories at a press conference Monday as authorities announced that Penny Doe, the unidentified woman found dead in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in 1990, had been identified as Buchanan, a 19-year-old born in the Louisville, Kentucky, area.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh speaks during Monday’s press conference announcing that Penny Doe had been identified as Windy Buchanan. Buchanan’s sister, Tania, who spoke about the older sister she remembered and loved, is seated at left. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephanie Lindenmuth, the lead investigator assigned to the case, is seated at right.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh identified Buchanan’s sister publicly by her first name, Tania, and asked reporters not to question her after the press conference. Tania said she was “a little vulnerable and emotional,” then told the room why she’d chosen to speak: “So I wanted to tell you about my older sister, Windy.”

“My sister was fierce, and she was kind, and she was loving,” Tania said.

Windy was the firstborn of five children. Tania was second. She said she idolized her older sister, following her around even when Windy teased her or told her to “get lost.” She said Windy made her feel loved, supported, and protected.

Photos of Windy Buchanan. Courtesy of District Attorney Drew Welsh.

Tania recalled a memory when the two sisters were standing at a bus stop. She said she was being bullied, pushed, and screamed at. Tania said she froze. Windy stepped in.

“She did not hesitate to protect me,” Tania said. “She stepped right up to the bully and smacked her square across the face.” Tania said she doesn’t condone violence, but Windy did it to protect her, and “it worked.”

“I knew she would always protect me,” Tania said. “She wasn’t going to let anybody mess with me. I felt loved by her, and I felt supported, and I felt our family bond.”

Windy Buchanan’s sister, Tania, speaks at the press conference announcing her sister’s identity. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Tania also remembered the everyday parts of growing up with Windy: board games, swimming, bikes, and Halloween. Windy, she said, was creative and artistic. She loved horses and animals. She loved to swim. She liked to fix her hair.

“She was sweet, she was sensitive, and she was kind,” Tania said. “She tried to be the overall peacekeeper of the family.”

Welsh also read a statement from Windy’s aunt, who remembered her as a child and young woman with hazel-green eyes, blonde hair, fair skin, a big smile and a laugh that could light up a room.

“Windy was a gentle spirit with a soft, kind Southern voice,” the statement said.

Her aunt said Windy loved to draw and write. Her drawings included outdoor nature scenes with trees, flowers, and small animals. Her stories, the aunt said, had “lots of happy endings.” Windy loved Disney movies, including Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty, and she wrote in letters about dreams of going to college and exploring the world.

Windy also loved being outdoors. Her aunt remembered visiting Mammoth Cave with Windy, her siblings, and her mother. Windy was excited by the adventure and wanted to go again.

Windy Buchanan’s sister, Tania, shakes hands with John Kimmel, one of the children who found Buchanan’s remains in Monroe Township in 1990, after Monday’s press conference announcing her identification. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Welsh said Windy was born Oct. 20, 1970, in the Louisville area. Her siblings, he said, “did not have an easy childhood.”

After Windy’s father took custody of the children, Welsh said, the family traveled from town to town, living in tents and vehicles. Some of Windy’s siblings left and lived with relatives or friends.

The last time her family saw Windy, Welsh said, she was with her family and two brothers when they pulled off at a random off-ramp looking for a place to rest and eat.

Her last words to them were, “Bye, Dad. I’m leaving.”

“She wasn’t the first to leave,” Welsh said, “but she was the only one that was never seen again.”

Welsh declined to say where that off-ramp was when asked Monday, saying investigators have newer information and want to protect details that could help them judge the credibility of future tips. Investigators still haven’t said how Windy got from that last known stop to where her body was discovered in Monroe Township.

Welsh said investigators called her Penny Doe because she was found with one penny in each pocket of her jeans. Tania said Windy believed horseshoes brought good luck, and she believed the same thing about finding a penny heads-up.

Welsh said the identification answered the first question investigators had been trying to solve since 1990: who Penny Doe was. The second question is who killed Windy.

“There’s no more Penny Doe,” Welsh said. “There’s Windy Buchanan.”

Welsh said he hopes the identification starts “a new beginning” in the investigation, one that helps investigators “find out who did this and bring them to justice.”

Tania said her family spent years searching for Windy and praying she would be found. Now, she said, they know where she was, but they still don’t know who killed her.

“We are a Christian family and a forgiving family, but our willingness to forgive does not erase your accountability,” Tania said. “Windy deserves the truth, and our family deserves all of the answers.”

Anyone with information about Windy Buchanan or the Penny Doe case can call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-226-1710. Trooper Stephanie Lindenmuth is the investigator currently assigned to the case.

The post Fierce, Kind, and Loving: Family Remembers Windy Buchanan, Once Known Only as Penny Doe appeared first on exploreJefferson.