JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently reported three arrests following separate incidents in Clover Township and Punxsutawney.

Kersey Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 11:24 a.m. on August 22 along Route 28 in Clover Township.

According to police, a 25-year-old Kersey man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during the stop. Police said further investigation determined the man was also allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was taken into custody and later released. Charges are pending.

Brookville Man Allegedly Under Influence of Marijuana While at Police Barracks

State police said a 29-year-old Brookville man drove a friend to the Punxsutawney State Police station at 485 North Findley Street around 2:47 p.m. on August 21 to retrieve an impounded vehicle.

According to police, the man appeared to be under the influence while inside the station lobby. An investigation was conducted, and police said they suspected the man was under the influence of marijuana.

Woman Accused of DUI With Two Children in Vehicle

State police conducted a traffic stop around 6:40 p.m. on August 21 along Route 28 in Clover Township.

According to police, a 38-year-old Pittsburgh woman was found to allegedly be in possession of a controlled substance and was also suspected of DUI. Police said two girls, ages 7 and 2, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending.

The post DUI, Drug Allegations Lead to Three Arrests in Jefferson County appeared first on exploreJefferson.