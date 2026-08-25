HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania families who may qualify for SUN Bucks but have not yet received benefits are being reminded to apply before the August 31 deadline.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, provides eligible families with $120 per child to help purchase groceries during the summer when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

Approximately 1.2 million children in Pennsylvania are estimated to qualify for the federally funded program. DHS reported that more than $131 million in benefits have already been distributed to roughly one million children this summer.

“We are very excited to see that most eligible children have already received their funds through the automatic SUN Bucks payments, but we do not want a single child who is eligible for this program to not receive the money for food that they are entitled to,” DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said.

Many eligible children receive SUN Bucks automatically. Families who are unsure whether their children qualify automatically or whether they need to apply can use the state’s Eligibility Navigator.

Families who need to apply may submit an application online or submit a paper application to a local County Assistance Office. Applications must be received by August 31 to be considered for 2026 benefits. Applications received after the deadline will be held for consideration for Summer 2027 benefits.

For families who already have an EBT card, SUN Bucks will be added to the existing card when possible. Families without an EBT card will receive a Summer EBT card by mail.

Replacement cards can be requested by calling the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or by visiting a County Assistance Office.

DHS also recommends that families protect their benefits from theft by using the lock and unlock feature available for EBT cards through the ConnectEBT mobile app or online portal.

More information, including eligibility information and the application, is available through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ SUN Bucks program.

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