HYDE, Pa. — The Clearfield Area School District will open the upcoming academic year with nearly all staffing positions filled.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Terry Struble noted the district is currently seeking only one special education teacher and several cafeteria staff members, expressing optimism that those vacancies will be filled shortly.

The board also reviewed preliminary enrollment figures, noting that 30 students are currently participating in the district’s cyber school program. Officials added that the number of cyber school students is expected to fluctuate as the school year gets underway.

In other personnel matters, the district has hired a new athletic trainer, with Radius Physical Therapy set to provide substitute coverage as needed.

At the close of the meeting, Struble presented board member Kate Wood with a plaque from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association recognizing her five years of dedicated service on the board.