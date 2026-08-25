CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — The Baker Trail UltraChallenge returns on Saturday, August 29, 2026, bringing runners a demanding 50‑mile ultramarathon with a strict 14‑hour cutoff.

The race begins at 6:30 AM and wraps up at 8:30 PM. Participants can run solo or form a relay team of up to five members.

This point‑to‑point 50‑miler covers the Baker Trail’s North section in 2026, featuring more than 6,000 feet of climbing and winding through deep forest, single‑track trails, and rugged stretches. Unlike any other 50‑mile race in the United States, the UltraChallenge allocates 50% of all entry spots to women, resulting in one of the strongest and most balanced fields in the sport. Women can use code FIFTY50 at checkout for a 50% registration discount.

In 2025, runners completed the South section of the Baker Trail, finishing the third leg of the event’s three‑part rotation. For 2026, the course shifts to the North section. Each year, finishers earn one piece of a three‑piece medal. Those who complete all three sections receive a commemorative holder designed to display the full set.

Registration is open now at: https://my.rachelcarsontrails.org/events

Course Overview

The Baker Trail is marked with yellow blazes on trees, poles, fence posts, guardrails, and other surfaces. Portions of the trail run through wooded single‑track, while other stretches follow dirt or paved country roads with narrow shoulders. Staying alert is essential.

The terrain changes often, making the UltraChallenge mentally demanding. Runners must keep a close eye on the blazes to stay on course. The trail may follow a road for a while, then turn sharply back into the woods. If a blaze hasn’t appeared for several minutes, it’s best to backtrack to the last marker and reassess. Nearly every runner goes off‑course at least once, and catching it quickly is key to staying on pace.

Navigation becomes part of the strategy, adding an extra layer of challenge to the day’s miles.

Event Details

Date: August 29, 2026

Start Time: 6:30 AM

Finish Deadline: 8:30 PM

Distance: 50 miles

Format: Solo or relay teams (up to 5 members)

Location

Cook Forest State Park Office

100 PA Rt. 36

Cooksburg, PA

Discover Clarion County

Clarion County’s summer season brings together the communities that define the region, blending outdoor tradition, local pride, and the kind of shared experiences that keep people coming back year after year. From fireworks over the Allegheny River to grandstand entertainment at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, each event offers a chance to connect with the landscapes, towns, and people that make Clarion County unique.

Visit www.DiscoverClarionCounty.com and follow on social media @DiscoverClarionCounty.

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