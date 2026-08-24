(This is one in a series of team preview stories for the 2026 high school football season.)

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — Brockway football coach Jake Heigel could point to the obvious.

Aiden Patton is back at quarterback after throwing for more than 2,000 yards. Caleb Daugherty is back after catching 10 touchdown passes. Collin Weir returns after emerging as Brockway’s feature back, and Madox Decker has spent the last two seasons making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

There are plenty of names to talk about with the Rovers.

Heigel would rather talk about all of them.

Together.

Because what has impressed Heigel most isn’t one arm, one set of hands or one disruptive defensive player.

It’s the group.

“Our team collectively is what I’ve been most impressed with,” Heigel said. “It hasn’t been one guy here and one guy there. We could talk about our quarterback, or we could talk about our receiver. I could talk about a bunch of different guys, but it’s just the whole collective unit that has been nice to watch in the offseason and in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s the most mature team we’ve had. It’s the best collective group effort I’ve seen, and that’s from top to bottom, including some of the young guys,” he added.

That maturity will be tested quickly.

Brockway is back in Class A after spending the last two seasons competing in Class 3A, where the Rovers won back-to-back District 9 championships. They capped their two-year stay there last fall with a 31-26 victory over St. Marys in the district title game.

Now they return to a classification Heigel believes is as difficult as ever.

“District 9 as a whole has been on the rise,” Heigel said. “I think everybody knows that. If you look at District 9 Class A, I think you have some of the hardest-working coaches in the state.”

Heigel has a frame of reference.

He played college football in the PSAC at Clarion University and remembers the hours coaches there devoted to preparing for opponents. When he looks around District 9 now, particularly at the Class A programs Brockway will be dealing with, he sees a similar commitment.

“We had an offensive coordinator in college who I watched game plan and prep, and I look around the district and just talking to some of the coaches, they’re putting in college amount of time for game preparation,” Heigel said. “You either match that or you get left behind.”

Brockway doesn’t intend to be left behind.

The first indication came long before preseason camp.

Heigel was pleased with the number of players who committed themselves to the offseason program, something he viewed as the first requirement for a team hoping to make another championship run.

“I’m very happy with the offseason participation,” Heigel said. “I think that was a big key for us trying to chase a three-peat. They checked that first box off with the offseason participation.”

There are certainly reasons for optimism.

Patton returns for his senior season after throwing for 2,149 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, giving Brockway an experienced quarterback who has already played in championship games.

His favorite target is also back.

Daugherty caught 46 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has been a significant part of the program almost from the moment he arrived.

Then there is Weir, whose path was different.

He needed more time before finding his role, but emerged last season as Brockway’s feature back and rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns.

Together, Patton, Daugherty and Weir have become three of the most recognizable pieces of the Rovers’ offense, but Heigel sees something more important in their individual paths.

They are examples of how players don’t always develop on the same schedule.

“Caleb had a really, really successful freshman year and has continued to just get better,” Heigel said. “Then there’s a guy like Collin that it took him a couple of years in our program before he got rolling. Aiden took over the reins kind of in between there as a sophomore, and it’s been a kind of three-headed monster.

“They are a good representation of our program, where there’s guys who are ready to play right away and then there’s guys who take a little bit longer to develop,” he added.

Now they’re all seniors.

So is Decker, who provides the same kind of presence on the other side of the football.

Aggressive and disruptive, Decker recorded 12 sacks last season and enters his final year with 25 for his career. His importance, though, goes well beyond the times he gets into the backfield.

Heigel saw that transformation begin after former Brockway standout Johnny Varischetti graduated and moved on to Bucknell University.

Varischetti left behind more than production. He left an example for Decker to follow.

“Madox is a great leader,” Heigel said. “When Johnny Varischetti left our program and graduated and went on to play at Bucknell, his leadership qualities transferred to Madox. He was able to watch the way Johnny led and the way Johnny was positive and upbeat, but understood when it was time to work, when it was time to go. Madox brings that to our team. I can’t say enough about him.”

Decker won’t be alone on a defense that has the potential to make things difficult for opposing offenses.

Junior middle linebacker Matthew Winnings is back after leading Brockway with 89 tackles as a sophomore, giving the Rovers another proven player in the middle of the defense.

It’s part of why Heigel is so enthusiastic about his senior class while also stressing that Brockway’s potential isn’t limited to it.

“The senior group is a really exciting group,” he said.

The Rovers have already been through something unusual with that group.

The vo-tech rule initially bumped Brockway into Class 2A, but Heigel and the Rovers elected to move up another classification and spend the last two seasons in Class 3A.

The Rovers made the most of it, playing in two district championship games and winning them both.

The team also received exposure to bigger programs once they reached the state playoffs.

“We were naturally frustrated when we got bumped up to double-A because of the vo-tech rule that came down and I wanted to give an opportunity to some of our upperclassmen those two years,” Heigel said. “When we went and did triple-A, that was really a cool opportunity to get the experience for playing Class 3A state playoff teams once we got out.”

Now Brockway comes home to Class A with that experience packed away.

The names are different in some places after graduation took several standouts from last year’s roster, but the expectations haven’t changed. Patton, Daugherty, Weir and Decker have grown up together in the program. Winnings is already an established presence despite having two seasons remaining.

Behind them is another wave of players Heigel believes has bought into the same approach.

That’s the part he keeps coming back to.

Not Patton’s 2,149 passing yards.

Not Daugherty’s 10 touchdown catches.

Not Decker’s 25 career sacks.

Not even two consecutive District 9 championship trophies.

Those things matter, but Heigel believes Brockway’s chance to add another one will depend on whether the collective group that impressed him throughout the offseason continues to function that way when the games begin.

The Rovers are back in Class A.

They know what is waiting for them there.

And they’re eager to find out where they fit.

“It’s exciting to be back in A,” Heigel said. “The level of coaching and talent that is in this district, especially at single-A, in my opinion, is pretty much second to none.”

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