CLEARFIELD, PA– Squirrel Tails for Trout Chairman Pat Domico AND Old Town Sportsmen Club speakers Brad Penoyer and Dan Stilson, were featured at a recent Clearfield Area Rotary Club meeting. Rotarian and Program Chair Katie Penoyer introduced the program, which included her husband Brad as well as OTSC Membership Chairman Stilson. The groups that their Sportsmen Club has become busier and now it is more youth oriented, as they have included our local youth in most events, including their hunter safety training. A Youth Field Day was also held recently.

Shown from left are Rotary President Sherri Hudson, Mr. Penoyer, Program Chair Mrs. Penoyer, Past President Jordan McCracken, Mr. Domico, and Mr. Stilson.