Kenneth James Keth, 82, of DuBois, passed away on August 14, 2026, at DuBois Hospital.

He was born on August 12, 1944, a son of the late Max and Dorothy (Smith) Keth.

Ken was a graduate of Brookville Area High School.

He spent much of his working life as a coal miner.

Later he was employed by the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland, from which he retired.

Mr. Keth loved nothing more than spending time in the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He also had a special love for Pittsburgh sports and enjoyed watching his Steelers each football season.

Preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Kenneth James Keth II.

Ken is survived by his companion of 37 years, Gina Keth, with whom he made his home; son, James “Jamie” (Amber) Keth of Punxsutawney; daughter, Kimberly (Bruce) Roy of Punxsutawney; grandchildren, Brianna (Robbie) Fisher and Brock Getch; brother, Donald (Betty) Keth of Worthville; and sister, Maxine (Larry) Burkett of Markton.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

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