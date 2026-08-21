CLEARFIELD, PA– CNB Bank’s Investing in the Arts Committee transformed an internal employee initiative into a meaningful community arts project.

Last fall, under the creative encouragement of President and CEO Michael Peduzzi, CNB employees participated in a “Very Important Parking Spot” design contest. After reviewing the top five submissions, Mr. Peduzzi selected a design created collaboratively by the Investing in the Arts Committee featuring a train, CNB division logos, and the bank’s core values. Committee member Carrie Fuller then brought the concept to life through a polished digital design.

Inspired by the winning entry and the committee’s mission to support local artists, members sought an opportunity to take the project beyond the workplace and into the community. They partnered with local artist Yojo Shaw to transform the design into a vibrant work of art. A multidisciplinary artist raised in Clearfield County who has since returned to the area, Shaw is passionate about creating public art that enhances communities and makes local spaces more welcoming, beautiful, and engaging.

The collaboration reflects CNB Bank’s ongoing commitment to investing in the arts while celebrating local talent and community pride. By bringing together employee creativity and the work of a hometown artist, the project demonstrates how art can connect people, showcase shared values, and contribute to the vibrancy of the region.